A grieving father discovered the tragic fate of his two teenage daughters after using a phone tracking app to locate them following a car accident in upstate New York.

Brian Trumble, the father of 19-year-old Hailey Trumble and 17-year-old Shelby Trumble, said he became alarmed when his daughters failed to respond to multiple texts and calls on the evening of the crash. Using the "Find My" app, he tracked their phones to the scene of the accident, just three miles from their home in Granby, near Syracuse.

The accident occurred on Thursday evening (August 1) in the small town of Ira. According to the sheriff's office, Hailey was driving a Chevy Cobalt when it veered into the opposite lane, colliding with a Jeep Cherokee. Both sisters sustained fatal injuries in the crash. The driver of the Jeep was hospitalized with serious injuries but is in stable condition.

Upon arriving at the scene, Brian was met with police officers who had already sealed off the area. He learned the devastating news from the officers after explaining that he was searching for his daughters. Mr Trumble told a local news outlet: "An officer asked what I was doing, what I was looking for. I told him I was looking for my daughters."

In an emotional interview, Mr Trumble and his wife, Tina Trumble, described their daughters as "simple country girls" who loved animals, crafts, and outdoor activities like camping and fishing. The sisters were known for their close bond, often spending time together watching shows like "Gilmore Girls" and "Heartland."

Shelby had recently graduated from high school in June, and Hailey had graduated the previous year. Shelby worked at a local farm stand, while Hailey was set to start a new job at a daycare centre.

"They were everything that you wish you could be," Mrs Trumble said, remembering her daughters as "so full of life" and "loved by everyone".

In the wake of the tragedy, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the family's funeral expenses, raising over $42,000 as of Thursday (August 7). The funeral service for the sisters is scheduled for Saturday, August 10.