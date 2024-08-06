The wife of a famous skydiver Freddy Chase has been killed in a tragic skydiving accident in California, as funds are being raised to get her to ‘the final resting place that she deserves’.

Devrey LaRiccia, 28, said to be an experienced jumper, had been on a skydive when it encountered “unforeseen difficulties”. However, it is unclear if the accident happened on board the aircraft, or after Ms LaRiccia had departed the plane.

Mr Chase, a skydiver known for his daredevil content on social media, shared the tragic news of his wife’s death to his over 418,000 followers on Instagram – describing her as an “angel” and his “partner in crime”. He wrote: “Devrey Jane lariccia Chase, my soul, my love, my other half, my baby, my ride or die, my everything, my wife...

“You were to perfect for this world and god just wanted to bring you home, you were an angel amongst us and just was called back to heaven, you were the most amazing person I've ever known, having spent the 5 precious years with you was a gift, you made me a better man, you are the reason why I know true love exist.

“I loved you so much baby, everyone who has ever talk to you or seen you knew you were something special. You loved skydiving, going on trips, spending time with friends and family no matter what is was you wanted to be in peoples lives and you never complained.

“Having to say goodbye to you for now will forever be the hardest thing I will ever do in my life. I loved you so much baby, I don't know how I'm going to get through the rest of my life not hearing your obnoxious laugh, staring into your beautiful eyes or not seeing your breathtaking smile everyday. There's only one word that I can come up with that could get close to describing you PERFECT....I love you so much my now and forever angel Devrey Jane lariccia (chase).”

A family member of Ms LaRiccia started a GoFundMe page and gave further details on the “tragic accident” that killed her. The Facebook post read: “On August 2nd, 2024, she was involved in a tragic skydiving accident in Perris, California.

“She was doing what she loved with her whole heart. She brought people closer to heaven than they ever would have gone and helped push them through their fears.”

Family members hope the funds raised will assist in bringing Ms LaRiccia’s body home and in the planning of her funeral, with remaining sum to be donated her favourite charities.

Tributes have since poured in for her, with many expressing their condolences under the Instagram post by her husband. One wrote: “Brother, I can’t imagine the heartbreak. I’m so sorry for your loss. I’m praying you find peace in such difficult times. If you ever need to talk, I’m a phone call away. Love you brother ❤️.”