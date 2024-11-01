The best and worst celebrity Halloween costumes of 2024.

It was the spookiest night of the year and the A-Listers didn't hold back with their elaborate costumes. We take a look at some of the best and worst costumes from the biggest celebrity parties, including Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween bash.

The German supermodel has been dubbed the ‘Queen of Halloween’ because of her Halloween extravaganza and crazy outfits that reportedly take an entire year to plan. In the past Heidi has dressed up as a peacock, Jessica Rabbit and Princess Fiona from Shrek. This year, the Victoria’s Secret model didn’t disappoint as she and husband Tom Kaulitz dressed up as everyone’s favourite alien E.T.

Nicole Scherzinger went as herself for Halloween - well kind of - the singer channelled her stage character Norma Desmond in a black slip dress with blood drenching her mouth, head and chest area.

Of course the Kardashians went all out Kim Kardashian became an “Albino Alligator” for the night. Kourtney Kardashian-Barker and husband Travis Barker took on the roles of Morticia and Gomez Addams.

Kylie Jenner decided one costume wasn’t enough as she dressed up as science fiction character Barberella. The influencer then threw all costumes out of the window and went completely naked to recreate Demi Moore’s iconic movie poster for ‘Striptease’

Back here in the UK, Maya Jama took on the role as “Beetlejuice’s Unruly Niece”. The TV presenter wore the classic black and white stripe suit with exaggerated shoulder pads and green hair.

Heart Radio host Ashley Roberts went as Kylie Minogue from the ‘Cant Get You Out Of My Head’ music video. But Pixie Lott appears to have won Halloween as she went as the classic Aperol Spritz cocktail.

