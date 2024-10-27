Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Halloween approaches, we take a look at Heidi Klum’s best outfits over the years.

The German Supermodel Heidi Klum has been nicknamed the ‘Queen of Halloween’ thanks to her annual Halloween party. The model, 51,is well known for her elaborate costume designs and extravagant Halloween party that all the celebrities want an invite to.

What will Heidi Klum dress up as for Halloween 2024?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 22nd Annual Halloween Party presented by Patron El Alto at Marquee on October 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum) | Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Last year Heidi Klum, 51, dressed up as a blue peacock and her entourage went as her green feathers. The Victoria's Secret model has been everything, from the cartoon animation Jessica Rabbit, Princess Fiona from Shrek and in 2022 decided to go as a worm - that was the most disgusting of her outfits - with her husband Tom Kaulitz as a fisherman with the worm as his bate.

The supermodel keeps her Halloween costume plans well and truly under wraps ready for the big reveal on the night of her Halloween party. It was reported that she stars planning her outfits as soon as the party is over so at least a year in advance.

When is Heidi Klum’s Halloween party 2024?

Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2024 in New York City. The America’s Got Talent Judge has thrown her Halloween party every year since 2000, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. VIP Tickets to the Cornucopia event are available to buy with prices starting from $3,999 per person with tables of 10 $35,000.

Who will attend Heidi Klum's Halloween party 2024?

The celebrity event has seen everyone from Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Scherzinger, Elon Musk and Emily Ratajkowski attend in previous years. There’s no doubt the A-List guestlist will be packed out. Notable names not attending will be the Kardashian’s as they usually host their own Halloween spook-tacular party over in LA.

