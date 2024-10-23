Halloween 2024: What treats are available from the high street coffee shops: Costa, Starbucks and M&S?
It’s not just dressing up for Halloween that is exciting but seeing all of the Halloween treats on offer in all the high-street coffee shops that are available right now. That’s right along with your Halloween themed coffee you can indulge with the sweetest of treat throughout this spooky season. Here is a list of everything that is available to buy right now.
Costa Halloween Treats
Costa has brought back its Maple Hazelnut drinks range that includes lattes, hot chocolate, and frappes that are topped with whipped cream and sprinkles. Along with these indulgent drinks you can treat yourself to a Pumpkin-themed Gingerbread Biscuit to get yourself into the full spirit of Halloween.
Starbucks Halloween Treats
The famous Pumpkin Spiced latte is a must from Starbucks. The coffee shop also has a cold brew version of the drink which is loved by fans. However, if you don’t fancy either of them and happen to have a sweeter tooth ,then why not try the Sour Apple Frappuccino?
Also available on the Starbucks menu right now are the Salted Maple & Caramel Latte, and Iced Salted Maple Caramel Latte. For tasty treats check out their Chocolate Muffin - topped with a tombstone, along with the Gingerbread Skeleton Biscuit - wearing a Starbucks apron - and Pumpkin Spice Loaf Cake.
M&S Halloween Treats
The M&S café recently launched the new cinnamon bun latte. On their Instagram the high-street brand explained how the drink is made: “Using our Roast & Ritual house blend, it's the season's must-sip drink!” it has been described as perfectly sweet with woody flavours of cinnamon - and it can be enjoyed as a hot or iced drink.
