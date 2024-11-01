Supermodel Heidi Kulm has become almost as famous for her legendary annual Halloween parties and crazy costumes as much as she was known for her iconic catwalk - and this year was no different.

The anointed ‘Queen of Halloween’ hosted the haunted bash in New York on Thursday evening (October 31), with Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz taking to the red carpet to show off their extra-terrestrial outfits. The pair appeared at the party dressed as Mr & Mrs-style E.T characters, from the Steven Spielberg classic film.

Klum, 51, donned the E.T costume from the famous scene in which the lovable alien is dressed in clothes in an attempt to disguise himself, while her husband was dressed in the traditional E.T garb. The looks took hours to put together, as documented on her social media, with the help of prosthetic artist Mike Marino. Taking to social media, Klum described the look as “out of this world”.

Getty Images for Heidi Klum Hall

The bonkers costume also featured a huge self-blinking head resting on top of her own. Later in the evening, the German star was seen without the head as she styled the costume with a baseball hat and a T-shirt emblazoned with the famous film character.

Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween

Heidi Klum’s Halloween bash is an annual staple of celebrities hoping to show off their creative costumes to the world. Guests this year included Nicole Scherzinger, who dressed as her own blood-covered Sunset Boulevard character, RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Violent Chachki and Gottmik, who dressed as Squidward and Spongbob, and musician Questlove, who DJ’d the party.

Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween

Leni Klum followed in her mother’s extra-terrestrial footsteps also. The 20-year-old went for an alien costume that featured her in head-to-toe white, with a metallic bodice and appropriate antennae.