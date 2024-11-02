Married At First Sight star Polly Sellman has revealed plans to quit the UK after being cruelly trolled online.

The reality TV star, 28, arrived back in the UK last year to join the E4 show but claims she has been desperately wishing to return to Australia. After posting a number of pictures of her in Australia, she captioned it saying: "To think that Aus was planned 4 years ago, left in 2023 with no intention of coming back and now it's nearly a year ago since I came home to do MAFS."

She added: "Every part of me has been itching to get back from the day I landed on the 31st October last year. I cannot wait to be back for Christmas and new years. It's calling me back and is definitely the place for me...". This comes after she was subjected to taunts by online trolls over a lingerie selfie, which she said has done little for her self-confidence.

Polly has never been shy in expressing her opinion while on the E4 show but when viewers saw her break down in tears over her husband's gesture of buying her lacy lingerie - they got to see a more vulnerable side to her character. Polly was matched to Adam Nightingale by the experts but their relationship was rocky from the start as the barber failed to find a spark.

Over the weeks, viewers saw the couple try to make their marriage work and Adam, with the help of fellow contestant Amy, even bought her underwear. But Polly didn't recognise his efforts and broke down in tears. Since the show finished filming, Polly has been on an impressive weight-loss journey and lost two stone over months.

Polly previously wrote: "I've had a lot of positive comments about my weight loss (and many other positives) since the show has aired. But my god am I absolutely horrified off the back of last night's episode. I had absolutely nothing from the general public saying that I'm insecure with myself for weeks, and lo and behold, here you are making me all insecure of what I looked like."

She added: "Body shaming a person in the name of advising them to be a certain way or to make fun of someone's size, is a form of sarcasm, and mentally hurtful. I lost my weight for my own reasons and none of you know why… Bashing someone for their body is NOT OK. It is absolutely one of the most disgusting things you can do to another person. And doing it online is even worse. You should all be so ashamed of yourselves."

The career advisor who hails from Kent lived in Australia ahead of the show. She announced the news to her social media followers at the time and wrote: "Well…the secret’s out! For those of you that have been wondering why on EARTH I came home from Australia... I married a stranger!"