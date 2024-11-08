His co-star Vibhuti Thakur paid tribute to him on her Instagram story and shared a black and white photograph of them together.

Vibhuti Thakur wrote: “Rest in peace my dear… really shocked and sad… wish u had the strength to face all the troubles… wish u were mentally strong like ur body. His other friend and co-star Sudeep Sahir also paid tribute to Nitin Chauhan on his Instagram story and wrote: “Rest in peace buddy,” followed by a red heart emoji.

TV star Nitin Chauhan was born in Aligarh, a district of Uttar Pradesh in India, which is a city located about 90 miles southeast of New Delhi. He first became famous after appearing in the reality show Dadagiri 2 and then was second runner-up in MTV's Splitsvilla 5.

According to The Week in India, “He also worked on educational TV series Zindagi Dot Com, did a recurring character in Friends: Conditions Apply, and even made an appearance in the true crime series Crime Patrol. His last on-screen appearance was as 'Jimmy' in comedy-drama series Tera Yaar Hoon Main, back in 2022.”

The Indian Express reported that “Nitin’s friend Kuldeep shared with TOI, “We came to know today morning when his father and sister called us revealing that Nitin had passed away and they mentioned that the cause of death was suicide. We are equally shocked as he was going to come next month to Delhi and we had plans of going to Khatu Shyam ji’s temple together.”

Nitin Chauhan reportedly passed away in Mumbai.