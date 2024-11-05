Trevor Sorbie, hairdresser to the stars, has cut the hair of A-list celebrities such as Robbie Williams, Kylie Minogue, Paul McCartney and Dame Helen Mirren.

Last month, celebrity hairdresser Trevor Sorbie revealed that he had terminal cancer. Trevor Sorbie who regularly appears on This Morning, appeared on the ITV show with his wife Carole in October to reveal that he was told in June that he had maybe “six months to live.”

He has now revealed to The Times that his terminal bowel cancer has now spread to his liver. The Times reported that “He has been told chemo might give him another month “but I can’t face any more of that poison. When I asked a nurse if I’d still be here at Christmas, she said, ‘We don’t know, Trevor’.” And that annoyed me. I’ve got cancer in my body, but not in here” — he taps his head. “My brain is my engine and I’ll go when I’m ready.”

Trevor Sorbie, who grew up in Harlow, Essex, was bullied as a child and joined his father Robert’s barber shop in Ilford at the age of 15. After leaving his dad’s barbers, he went on to work first for John Frieda and then Vidal Sassoon and stayed there for six years.

Trevor Sorbie told The Times that “When Vidal cut, it was from the heart, he’d give it everything.” Trevor Sorbie went on to own his own salons and often travelled the world to both promote his hair products and do the hair for fashion shows.

However, despite his enormous success, Trevor Sorbie has experienced some incredibly dark times and came close to committing suicide after a kiss-and tell scandal. In 2019, he appeared on Desert Island Discs and said: “I actually went to the medicine cabinet and I was going to top myself. Next thing I know, cars are pulling up outside — my daughter, my business partner, my PR — and next thing I know I’m in hospital.”

He then recalled how he was sectioned and said: “I was in for a month but the scar is still there . . . It hurts. I didn’t do anything wrong. I just fell into a trap and it really damaged me.”

Trevor Sorbie also revealed to The Times that he wants to die at home and doesn’t want a funeral. He said:“Too upsetting. When the time comes my ashes will be interred with Carole’s and our little dog. But I’m going to defy medical science. If the cancer reaches my brain, then I’ll accept it, but until then, I’m in charge, and I’m going on my terms.”