Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek has revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 90s TV legend, 47, confirmed to People Magazine that he has been “privately dealing” with a colorectal cancer diagnosis, which develops within the tissue or the colon or rectum. He said in a statement to the outlet: “I have colorectal cancer.

"I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family. There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Van Der Beek, star of the iconic 90s TV show Dawson's Creek, has revealed that he has been battling cancer. | Getty Images

The actor also said that he had planned on sitting down with the magazine to talk “at length” about his cancer diagnosis, but was forced to make a rushed statement. He said: “There’s no playbook for how announce these things, but I’d planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon … to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms. But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news."

He added: “Apologies to all the people in my life who I’d planned on telling myself. Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline… But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention.”

Van Der Beek is best known for his iconic role on the teen drama Dawson’s Creek, which ran from 1998 to 2003. He has gone on to appear in shows such as One Tree Hill, how I Met Your Mother, Pose and Dancing with the Stars. The actor also has film credits including Varsity Blues, Labour Day and Downsizing.

Although Van Der Beek has been dealing with his cancer diagnosis behind closed doors, it hasn’t spotted him from working. He has already filmed a new film, Sidelined: The QB and Me, which is set to be releasing on streaming platform Tubi on November 29.