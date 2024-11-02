Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder and his wife Nikki Reed have revealed they have turned their backs on acting.

Somerhalder and his Twilight Saga wife Nikki Reed confirmed they have quite acting, making the admission while at this year's Environmental Media Association Awards.. In an interview with People magazine, Ian, 45, who is best known for playing Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries said of acting: "I think it’s in the rear view mirror.

"I do. Well, I dunno, we got the rights back for V Wars, but I just don’t know how the hell we would ever make a TV show. We’re building three companies at the same time, raising kids." The couple who are now parents to Bodhi, seven and Eagle, two, first got together at the height of their careers as Nikki was also in the vampire franchise, starring as Rosalie Hale in the Twilight films.

Both stars appeared in series one of V Wars, which aired on Netflix but have now turned their focus on their business, The Absorption Company. Nikki told the publication: "I don’t make any definitive statements about anything. I don’t look at anything.

“I work over 90 hours a week right now. I’m running a company full time and just launched another, a shared company with the Absorption Company. I just can’t imagine being able to pivot my energy away, but there’s no door closed." The couple's bond appeared to grow stronger after Ian found himself in a world of debt, which Nikki helped him out of.

Posting a message on social media to celebrate her birthday back in 2021, he wrote: "This mama. This human. I owe you such gratitude for it all. What many of you may not know is this woman is the reason I was actually able to build @brothersbondbourbon. I’ve never disclosed this publicly, but this woman worked selflessly for 2yrs to build me out of a terrible business situation I got myself into."

He added: "Before Nik and I got together I built a company while shooting TVD that was important to me. I invested heavily, I made huge personal guarantees to banks. However due to greed and fraud within that company and fraudulent activities from our biggest customer, not to mention the temporary collapse of the oil and gas industry - I was left in an EIGHT- FIGURE hole. It was awful."

He the went on to say: "A true nightmare day in and day out. I had to travel the world weekly to pay for massive monthly six-figure bank notes and ended up in the hospital 4 times in 2 years. This woman here decided that she didn’t want to see her husband ruin his body/mind/spirit and pulled up her bootstraps and got down in the trenches assembling a team to get to the negotiating table to find a way out."