Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrity hairstylist revealed he was diagnosed with cancer in June.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renowned British hairstylist to the stars Trevor Sorbie, has revealed he was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer and has just weeks to live. Speaking on Wednesday’s This Morning with Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd the hairdresser, 75, explained he found out in June.

He said: “I lost a lot of blood one night and was unusually disturbed so went to hospital. They told me I had bowel cancer and I had a little panic attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'I looked at [wife] Carol and she looked at me, we were both speechless, didn’t know what to say. So I went and had a big gin and tonic. It then spread to his liver and he had a six and a half hour operation, he came back and he had another six and a half hour operation.”

London, UK - Top Hair Dresser Trevor Sorbie was awarded with the MBE by The Queen at Buckingham Palace today. 10032004. (Photo by Avalon/Getty Images) | Getty

The British hairdresser was born in Scotland and moved to London when he was 11. He started his hairdressing career after leaving school and worked for big names including Vidal Sassoon, Toni & Guy and John Frieda.

Trevor Sorbie has hair salons in Covent Garden, Brighton and Manchester as well as his own haircare range. His celebrity client list includes Paul McCartney, Helen Mirren, Rex Harrison, Mary Quant, and Mia Farrow.

The hair stylist is the creator of the infamous wedge haircut, a four-time British Hairdresser of the Year winner and was appointed an MBE in 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now