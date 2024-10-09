Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actor Nicholas Pryor who has died at the age of 89, also had roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and appeared in the soap General Hospital’s spin off Port Charles.

Emmy nominated actor and best-selling author Jon Lindstrom took to his Instagram to announce the death of actor Nicholas Pryor and said: “It is my solemn task to announce the passing of the great Nicholas Pryor. Nick was an Actor's actor, and an exceptional friend. He passed on October 7, 2024, surrounded by loving family. Nick may be best known for his role as the father of #TomCruise in #RiskyBusiness or as the same to #RobertDowneyJr in #LessThanZero. He shared the screen with the likes of #JackNicholson #KurtRussell ‘EwanMcgregor Too many to name really.”

Actor Nicholas Pryor who starred in the 1976 movie The Gumball Rally, has died | FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch

Jon Lindstrom also said: “He starred on #Broadway and delivered terrific work in Film and TV for over 60 years. But to me, he was my friend. One of the best I've ever had. He was a mentor, a sounding board, a trusted confidant, and even a father-figure beyond, yes, playing my own father on #GH and #PortCharles. And he was one of the funniest people you could hope to spend time with over a bottle of good wine and a great meal. I will miss him terribly, as will his beautiful wife Christina, his daughter Stacey, and his two grandchildren, Gus and Avril. R.I.P #FlightsofAngels #RIp @generalhospitalabc.”

Nicholas Pryor’s wife, actress Christine Belford told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor had died of cancer at his home in Wilmington, North Carolina, USA. Nicholas Pryor was born in Baltimore on January 28, 1935, and was known at birth as Nicholas David Probst. After attending an all-boys school, he went to Yale University and then worked in theatre.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nicholas Pryor “made his first soap appearances in 1958 inThe Brighter Dayand in 1959 inYoung Dr. Malone. In 1964, he joined NBC’sAnother Worldas an original cast member, but his character, Tom Baxter, was killed off six months later. He then was hired on a primetime soap, CBS’The Nurses.”

Nicholas Pryor played the role of Victor Collins on Port Charles, which was a General Hospital spin off, the past lasted from 1997 to 2002. He also appeared in soap operas such as All My Children and Another World.

Nicholas Pryor also starred as Kathleen Robertson’s dad on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Tom Cruise’s father in the movie Risky Business. Nicholas Pryor also had a role in the NBC drama The Bronx Zoo and his big screen parts included playing the father of Robert Downey Jr’s character in Less Than Zero as well as appearing as a college professor in the 1976 film The Gumball Rally.

Nicholas Pryor was married four times, his survivors include wife Christine Belford, daughter Stacey and two grandchildren.