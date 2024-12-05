Morgan Lofting is best remembered for playing the Baroness in several G.I Joe series and films in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Veteran voice actress Morgan Lofting’s death was announced by her agents Nery Lemus and Christopher Arsaga of CelebWorx who revealed that she had died ‘unexpectedly’ at her home in Burbank, California. Morgan Lofting’s agents said in a statement that “As one of the 10 founding actors at our agency, she meant the world to us and our company.”

Tributes have been pouring in for Morgan Lofting on social media. Edwin McMichael took to Instagram to say that “Today we found out some heartbreaking news. Morgan Lofting (the Baroness) has passed away.

“Morgan was one of the first guests ever at POP CULTURE CON in 2023. Even at the age of 83 she was energetic, very easy to work with, and was working hard to continue doing shows for GI. Joe fans everywhere. She knew what the fans wanted, and she delivered! Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends.

“The memories she brought to our first show will never be forgotten. You will always be loved and you will be truly missed.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The voice actress also portrayed Aunt May and the Black Cat for a 1981-82 Spider-Man series and Moonracer and Firestar for a 1985 Transformers series, and she did voice work on the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring Total Recall (1990), too”

Morgan Lofting was born on February 2, 1940 in Cincinnati. Although she was best known as a voice actor, she also appeared in the soap Knots Landing and was in the movie The Knight Before, which starred Keanu Reeves and Lori Loughlin.

Morgan Lofting went back to college in 1989 and earned herself a master’s in history. However she returned to voice acting in 2013 when she played the former villain Fistina on Ben 10: Omniverse.