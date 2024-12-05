Princess Birgitta of Sweden was the second oldest child of Crown Prince Gustaf Adolf and Princess Sibylla.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Swedish Royal Palace released a statement on Instagram which read: “H.K.H. Princess Birgitta passed away in Mallorca on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at the age of 87.

“Princess Birgitta was the widow of Prince Johann Georg of Hohenzollern (1932–2016) and then lived abroad for a long time. The princess leaves three children with families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Princess Birgitta of Sweden was the second sister of King Carl Gustaf XVI of Sweden, who released a statement on Instagram which read: "With great sadness today I have received the news that my sister, Princess Birgitta, has died. My sister was a colorful and straightforward person who will be deeply missed by me and my family. Together with my entire family today I send my condolences to Princess Birgitta's children and grandchildren. ”

Princess Birgitta of Sweden dies at 87. Here she is at the the Pre-Wedding Dinner for Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist on June 12, 2015 in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images | Getty Images

The Swedish Royal Court also shared the news that following the death of Princess Birgitta, the flags at Drottningholm Palace and Haga Palace will be flown at half mast on December 5. The Swedish Royal Court also revealed that Princess Birgitta of Sweden’s wishes were that she should be laid to rest at the Royal Cemetery in Haga Park in Stockholm. Funeral details will be provided at a later date.

Princess Birgitta of Sweden was born at Haga Castle in 1937 and attended boarding school in Switzerland. She then trained at the Central Institute of Gymnastics which is now the University of Gymnastics and Sports as a gymnastics director.

Princess Birgitta of Sweden wed Prince Prince Johann Georg of Hohenzollern in 1961 and they became parents to three children. The couple were married until his death in 2016. They had three children, Prince Carl Christian, Princess Désirée and Prince Hubertus. Despite separating in 1990, they were still married until he passed away in 2016.

At this stage, there is no further information about Princess Birgitta of Sweden’s cause of death.