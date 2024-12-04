Lady Gabriella Windsor has broken her silence on her husband Thomas Kingston’s death at the age of 45 during an inquest into his passing.

Thomas Kingston, 45, was found dead at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds in February after appearing to use a shotgun to take his own life. His wife, Lady Gabriella Windsor, has now broken her silence on her husband’s death, with a statement from the royal read aloud during the inquest into his death.

The statement read on her behalf stated that Mr Kingston had “seemed normal” in the weeks leading up to his death, adding that she believed an “adverse reaction” to medication he had been taking for his mental health had contributed to his death. The inquest heard that he had been prescribed sertraline and a sleeping tablet named zopiclone by a GP at the Royal Mews Surgery, which is based at Buckingham Palace and is used by palace staff, after he complained of trouble sleeping due to stress at work.

In her statement read aloud by senior coroner for Gloucestershire, Katy Skerrett, Lady Gabriella said: “[Work] was certainly a challenge for him over the years but I highly doubt it would have led him to take his own life, and it seemed much improved.

"If anything had been troubling him, I'm positive that he would have shared that he was struggling severely. The fact that he took his life at the home of his beloved parents suggests the decision was the result of a sudden impulse."

Toxicology results showed that Mr Kingston had caffeine and small amounts of zopiclone in his system at the time of his death. He is reported to have stopped taking his medications a few days before his death.

Lady Gabriella’s statement continued: "The lack of any evidence of inclination, it seems highly likely to me that he had an adverse reaction to the pills that led him to take his life.

"I believe anyone taking pills such as these need to be made more aware of the side effects to prevent any future deaths. If this could happen to Tom, this could happen to anyone."

She added that he had not expressed any suicidal thoughts to herself or any other family members in the weeks leading up to his death. His feather, William Martin Kingston, also attested to this, saying there were no internet search histories for suicide made by his son, nor was there a note or will left by the 45-year-old before he took his own life.

Lady Gabriella, who tied the knot with Mr Kingston in May 2019, added that their marriage was “deeply loving and trusting”, and the only indication that the medication was affecting him was early in the day, when she said the affects of taking taking zopiclone made him seem “almost hungover”.

Ms Skerrett recorded a narrative conclusion of suicide. She said: "Mr Kingston took his own life using a shotgun which caused a severe traumatic wound to the head. The evidence of his wife, family and business partner all supports his lack of suicidal intent. He was suffering adverse effects of medication he had recently been prescribed."

Ms Skerrett added that she plans to draft a prevention of future death reports, which will be sent to medical bodies. Dr David Healy, a psychiatric medical expert, also gave evidence to the inquest, stating that more awareness is needed on the mental health impacts of taking drugs such as sertraline.

He said: "We need a much more explicit statement saying that these drugs can cause people to commit suicide who wouldn't have otherwise.”

Martin Porter, counsel for the family, added: "The family don't blame [his GP], she was acting as good doctors do. But the question is whether there is sufficient advice to doctors on SSRIs [selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors]."