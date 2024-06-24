Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A service was held at St Mary Abbots Church in London’s Kensington for Lady Gabriella Windsor’s late husband Thomas Kingston who took his own life in February.

Lady Gabriella Windsor was joined by other members of the royal family at a service to remember her late husband, Thomas Kingston. A spokesperson for the Kingston family said: “Lady Gabriella and the Kingston family have been deeply touched by the outpouring of love, kindness and support they have received over the past difficult months.

“They were grateful today for the chance to celebrate-and give thanks-for the life of a wonderful man, among so many of those who knew and loved him too”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since her husband’s passing in February of this year, Lady Gabriella Windsor has kept a low profile, but attended Trooping the Colour and joined Princess Anne in a carriage at Royal Ascot. She was also given a warm embrace at the event by Zara Tindall.

Prince William was in attendance with a congregation of around 140 people for Thomas Kingston’s funeral which took place in March. He was found dead aged 45 at his parents home in the Cotswolds and an inquest heard in March that he died from a ‘traumatic head wound’ and a gun was found near his body.

After his death, Thomas Kingston’s parents and siblings along with Lady Gabriella Windsor released a statement which read: “Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

Lady Gabriella Windsor reveals that she is ‘deeply touched’ following service of celebration for late husband. Here she is with her brother, Lord Frederick Windsor at the coronation of King Charles | getty

The King and Queen expressed their sorrow at Thomas Kingston’s death and a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The king and queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess MIchael of Kent and all those who knew him grieving a much- loved member of the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In particular, their majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston married on 18 May 2019 at St George's Chapel in Windsor | Getty Images