Lady Gabriella Windsor has reportedly moved back to live with her parents, after the death of her husband, Thomas Kingston.

Lady Gabriella Windsor has reportedly moved back in with her parents, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Lady Gabriella Windsor is now living at Kensington Palace following the death of her husband, Thomas Kingston in February of this year.

Lady Gabriella, who turned 43 yesterday (23 April), previously lived with her husband in London’s Notting Hill. The Daily Mail reported that “They wanted Ella to be with them, and she didn't want to be alone in the home she shared with Tom. All of us are rallying round and she's going to be OK.”

In March, an inquest heard that Lady Gabriella’s late husband Thomas Kingston had died from a ‘traumatic head wound.’ Thomas Kingston was found dead in an outbuilding at his parent’s home in the Cotswolds. Katy Skerrett, senior coroner said at the time that Thomas Kingston’s father “found Mr Kingston deceased with a catastrophic head injury. A gun was present at the scene. Emergency services were called. Police are satisfied that the death is not suspicious.”

Thomas Kingston’s parents, Martin and Jill Kingston, and sisters Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray announced his death on 27 February and a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: “The king and the queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family.

“In particular, their majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and all the Kingston family.”

A statement was also released on behalf of Lady Gabriella Windsor, his parents and sister which said: “Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston married at St George’s Chapel, Windsor in 2019. Their wedding was attended by the late Queen and Prince Phillip.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and groom, Thomas Kingston after their wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 18, 2019 in Windsor, England