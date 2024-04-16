Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prince William is to return to royal duties following the Princess of Wales’s cancer announcement. The Prince of Wales will be making his first public engagements on Thursday 18 April and will attend a food redistribution charity and a youth centre.

The Prince of Wales, 41, will be visiting Surrey and west London to draw attention to “the community and environmental impact organisations in the area are having through their work.” Prince William’s public engagements on Thursday will be his first since the Princess of Wales made her cancer announcement and revealed that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after doctors found cancer during her planned abdominal surgery which took place in January.

Prince William will be visiting a youth centre in west London where he will be joining chefs in the kitchen as they prepare meals, he will also help out volunteers at the food redistribution charity Surplus to Supper in Sunbury-on-Thames in Surrey. Kensington Palace said that “Protecting the environment for future generations is one of the prince of Wales’s key priorities.”

Prince William was spotted with his eldest son Prince George at an Aston Villa football match last week and it was their first public outing since the Princess of Wales made her cancer announcement. The couple and their family did not attend the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel this year.

In the Princess of Wales’s video message where she made her cancer announcement, she said that it “has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family but I have had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me for which I am so grateful.”