Eagle-eyed viewers noticed Big Suze from Channel 4’s Peep Show at the Queen’s funeral - as she is a member of the Royal Family

Sophie Winkleman has often been spotted at royal events, and today Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral is no different.

Fans of Channel 4’s Peep Show were left stunned, when they spotted the actress alongside senior members of the Royal Family on the final day of national mourning.

The 42-year-old, who is most famous for playing Jeremy’s on-off love interest Big Suze, has been a common face at Royal events since 2009, including Jubilee services, Royal weddings and the Queen’s birthday celebrations.

This makes sense as her husband is Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of one of Queen Elizabeth II’s paternal cousins.

Sophie Winkleman, Princess Michael of Kent, Lord Frederick Windsor and George Gilman during The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Who is Sophie Winkleman?

Sophie played “attractive but naive” Big Suze in Channel 4’s long running sitcom Peep Show.

Her character had an on-off relationship with main character Jeremy (played by Robert Webb) from series three (2005) to series seven (2010).

Her television credits also include Joely in White Teeth, Fiona in The Trial of Tony Blair, Princess Eleanor in The Palace, Ghislaine in Robin Hood, Dorothy Gibson in Titanic and Ann Hamilton in Death in Paradise.

Sophie Winklemen gained the title of Lady Frederick Windsor after her wedding in 2009, but still uses her own name for her acting career. (Photo by John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She’ left a mark in America, after playing main character Charlotte Payne in NBC’s 100 Questions and Zoey, the recurring girlfriend of Walden Schmidt (played by Ashton Kutcher), in Two and a Half Men.

In June 2020, it was announced that she was the new Royal Patron of the Children’s Surgery Foundation.

A month later, it was announced that she would be the first female patron of School-Home Support and in June this year she presented the BBC Radio 4 Appeal on its behalf.

Her half-sister is TV presenter Claudia Winklmen - most famed for presenting Strictly Come Dancing.

Actress Sophie Winkleman attends a pre-Oscar Event at Spago on February 17, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BVLGARI)

Where does Sophie Winkleman fit in the Royal Family tree?

Queen Elizabeth’s father, former King George VI, had five siblings; Edward, Mary, Henry, George and John.

George, Duke of Kent had three children, before he died in 1942 - Edward, Alexandra and Michael - all of whom are the Queen’s first cousins.

Micheal then went on to give the Queen two second cousins, with his children Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor.

Frederick Windsor married Sophie Winkleman in September 2009 at Hampton Court Palace, making the British actress a second cousin to Queen Elizabeth II.

Sophie Winklemen alongside other members of the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Trooping the Colour to mark the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Subsequently, she gained the title of Lady Frederick Windsor but uses her own name in her professional life.

Frederick Windsor, who works as a financial analyst, is currently 52nd in the line of succession to the British throne.