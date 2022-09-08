As part of Operation London Bridge, the BBC and other channels have changed their TV coverage following the Queen’s death

The death of a royal is something that has a wide reaching – even all-encompassing – impact on society. That impact has been most immediately and most visibly felt on television, from disrupted schedules to newsreaders wearing all black.

As part of Operation London Bridge – the longstanding plans for how the government, civil service, and broadcasters will respond to the death of the Queen – a number of procedures are in place with regards to television. These procedures are intended to both define the news coverage of the Queen’s death, and in some cases to restrict the broadcast of any unrelated programming.

Here’s everything you need to know about how television has responded to and has been impacted by the death of the Queen.

How will the BBC respond?

BBC newsreader Peter Sissons announcing the death of the Queen Mother in 2002, wearing a red tie (Credit: BBC News)

Already, the BBC has pre-empted much of its coverage – cancelling afternoon programming like Antiques Roadshow – in favour of a rolling news item discussing the Queen’s health. Both presenters and guests have been dressed in sombre clothes; after the death of the Queen Mother was announced by an anchor wearing a red tie was met with widespread complaint, BBC journalists have kept black ties to hand at all times in case of unexpected events.

All BBC channels have defaulted to the BBC One feed covering the news. Normal service will be disrupted for some time, with certain programmes moving to BBC Two as a result. (When the Queen Mother died in 2002, 130 people complained about the tone of the BBC news coverage; 1500 people complained about Casualty moving to BBC Two.)

Scheduled programming on all BBC channels has been suspended indefinitely. It’s been reported by TV Zone UK - though not yet officially confirmed by the channels - that Strictly Come Dancing (Sept 17), Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK (Sept 22), and The Great British Bake Off (Sept 13) will all be delayed.

How will other channels respond?

Princess Elizabeth makes her first radio broadcast in 1940, accompanied by her younger sister Princess Margaret (Credit: Getty Images)

There’s no obligation for the other channels – from independent channels like ITV or publicly-owned ones like Channel 4 – to pre-empt their own coverage in the same way the BBC has.

ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5 have all suspended programming in favour of a special news bulletin on the day of the Queen’s death (and will likely do the same again during her funeral) but there won’t be the same level of wall-to-wall coverage in the next few days and weeks. The recent death of Prince Philip is a good example – while both the BBC and ITV placed total emphasis on the news broadcast, Channel 4 continued with its regularly scheduled editions of Come Dine With Me and so on.

Is comedy banned?

Paul Merton and Ian Hislop, reading oversized broadsheet newspapers, pulling faces of exaggerated concern (Credit: BBC/Hat Trick/Ray Burmiston)

Some, but not all. It’s not that comedy in general is banned, but that the BBC has eschew broadcast of any topical satire – so something like Have I Got News For You or Mock the Week would be withheld, but a sitcom could potentially still be broadcast. It’s also likely that any planned premieres would be postponed, if only because they’re not necessarily great circumstances to make a splashy debut and get a lot of eyes on something.

That’s an editorial restriction that applies to the BBC only, though, and it’s not something the other channels – and certainly not streaming services like Netflix – are actually expected to hold to. In those instances, it’ll come down to decisions by network executives and how nervous they may or may not feel, or how worried they are by the potential response. (So, The Crown Series 5 – planned for November – will likely be fine, but Channel 4’s upcoming Prince Andrew musical – also planned for November – is probably on thinner ice.)

Would the Queen’s funeral be televised?

Serious faces of crowd in London reading news of King’s George VI death in newspapers on February 6, 1952 (Credit: INTERCONTINENTALE/AFP via Getty)

Yes, it will. The Queen’s funeral will be televised via concealed cameras, hidden in bricks around Westminster Abbey. It’s expected to take place ten days after the death of the Queen, and will again prompt much disruption to television schedules; as above, though, only the BBC is obligated to broadcast the funeral.

A number of previous royal funerals have been televised. The first was that of the Queen’s father, King George VI, and some historians have suggested this may have prompted initial interest in television ahead of the mass purchase associated with the subsequent coronation.

Princess Diana’s funeral, which took place on 6 September 1997, remains one of the most watched broadcasts on British television. It was simulcast on BBC One, ITV, and Channel 5, and in the UK was watched by over 32 million people (placing it ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 final, the Apollo 13 Splashdown, and Boris Johnson’s first Covid-19 address – only the 1966 Fifa World Cup Final attracted higher domestic viewing figures than Diana’s funeral). Indeed, it’s thought to have been watched by as many as 2.5 billion people worldwide, making it one of the most viewed television events ever.