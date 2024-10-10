Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thomas Kingston was found dead from a ‘traumatic head wound' in an outbuilding of his parent’s home in the Cotswolds in February of this year.

When Thomas Kingston was found dead in an outbuilding of his parent’s home in the Cotswolds, a gun was found near to his body. In March of this year, in an inquest opening at Gloucestershire Coroner’s Court, senior coroner Katy Skerrett said that before the tragic incident, Thomas Kingston had been visiting his parents for lunch on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Katy Skerrett said: "His father went out to walk the dogs. On his return Mr Kingston was not in the house and after approximately 30 minutes his mother went to look for him. His father forced entry on a locked out building when no reply could be gained.

"He found Mr Kingston deceased with a catastrophic head injury. A gun was present at the scene. Emergency services were called. Police are satisfied the death is not suspicious. A post mortem has been undertaken by Dr Jones, a consultant histopathologist, and a provisional cause of death has been given as 1a traumatic wound to head."

Thomas Kingston’s family released a statement after his death which read: “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother.

Thomas Kingston death: Inquiry will look at whether medication affected his state of mind. Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston married on 18 May 2019 at St George's Chapel in Windsor | Getty Images

“Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The King and the Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”

In June 2024, a service took place at St Mary Abbots Church in London’s Kensington for Lady Gabriella Windsor’s late husband Thomas Kingston. A spokesperson for the family said: “Lady Gabriella and the Kingston family have been deeply touched by the outpouring of love, kindness and support they have received over the past difficult months.

“They were grateful today for the chance to celebrate-and give thanks-for the life of a wonderful man, among so many of those who knew and loved him too”

When Lady Gabriella Windsor attended Royal Ascot this year, she was given a warm embrace by Zara Tindall and rode in a carriage with Princess Anne. Prince William was in attendance with a congregation of around 140 people for Thomas Kingston’s funeral which took place in March.

Earlier this week, The Times reported that “On Tuesday, in a pre-inquest review at Gloucestershire coroner’s court, Martin Porter KC said the family had been ­“advised that there could be a connection” between prescription medication he had taken and his state of mind.

“Porter told the court: “The inquiry shouldn’t be limited to the final cause of death, which is clear and obvious.” He said it should include “Mr Kingston’s state of mind and whether that state of mind was affected by medication”.

At the time of writing, no date has been fixed for Thomas Kingston’s inquest but all parties were asked if they were available in early December.