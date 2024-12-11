Princess Caroline of Monaco attended the funeral of Fernanda Biffi Casiraghi who passed away months before her 100th birthday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Princess Caroline of Monaco was joined at the funeral of Fernanda Biffi Casiraghi by her children, Andrea, Charlotte and Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice Borromeo. Fernanda Biffi Casiraghi, who was the founder and first president of the Italian Entrepreneurs Association in Monaco, was the mother of the late Stefano Casiraghi.

Princess Caroline of Monaco married Philippe Junot in 1978 but the couple divorced only two years later. She then married Stefano Casiraghi, a sportsman and Italian heir on December 29, 1983. The couple had three children, Andrea, Charlotte and Pierre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stefano Casiraghi tragically died in a sailing accident during a race in 1990. Princess Caroline of Monaco went on to marry again for the third time, she wed Prince Ernst August of Hanover, Duke of Brunswick, in Monaco on January 23, 1999. The couple had a daughter, Princess Alexandra and separated in 2009.

Fernanda Biffi Casiraghi, the mother-in-law of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has died at the age of 99. Stefano Casiraghi tragically died in a sailing accident during a race in 1990. Princess Caroline of Monaco and her then husband Stefano Casiraghi at the Cannes Film Festival in 1989. Photo: AFPP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Although Stefano Casiraghi died in 1990, Princess Caroline of Monaco reportedly stayed close to her former mother-in-law Fernanda Biffi Casiraghi. Stefano Casiraghi also had a brother Daniele Casiraghi who died in 2016, Fernanda Biffi Casiraghi is survived by her other son Marco and daughter Rosalba.

The funeral of Fernanda Biffi Casiraghi took place near the family’s villa which is located in the Province of Como in Lombardy. Hello! magazine reported that “Businessman Pierre was particularly close to his grandmother, and was able to introduce his young sons, Stefano and Francesco, born in 2017 and 2018 respectively, to their great-grandmother.”

According to Monaco Daily News, Fernanda Biffi Casiraghi “spent her later years in her villa in Fino Mornasco, Italy, where she cherished family gatherings, particularly during the Christmas holidays.”