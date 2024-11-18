Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buckingham Palace bids “sad farewell” to Queen’s much-loved Jack Russell Beth who brought “such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire”.

Queen Camilla is mourning a death in the royal household after her beloved dog and “much-loved companion” Beth, a Jack Russell terrier, passed away.

Beth, 13, was adopted by the Queen from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, like her other rescue dog Bluebell. It is understood she was suffering with an untreatable tumour and was put down at the weekend.

The terrier, along with Bluebell, featured on the Queen’s coronation gown, with goldwork motifs of the two dogs embroidered onto the historic dress which Camilla wore to be crowned.

Buckingham Palace posted the news on social media alongside a montage of images of the pet, with the message describing the joy the animal brought to Camilla. "A sad farewell to Beth, the Queen’s much-loved companion from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire," it said.

As well as being much-loved inside Buckingham Palace, Beth made a number of appearances at royal engagements at the Queen’s side over the years. She took part in a loyalty duel with the late TV presenter and dog-lover Paul O’Grady and his dog Sausage, at Battersea’s Brands Hatch centre in Kent in 2022 for the filming of the hit show For The Love Of Dogs. And the royal pet managed to ignore toys and treats to run back to her owner to win the trial.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla (then the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall) holding her dogs Beth (left) and Bluebell, during the inaugural Dumfries House Dog Show in 2015 | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Then, in 2020, Beth helped Camilla unveil a plaque as they opened new kennels for the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. A sausage was tied around a rope attached to a curtain covering the sign commemorating Camilla’s visit, with the then-duchess laughing as the canine grabbed the treat to pull the drape away.

The Queen is patron of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and O’Grady, who died last year, was a long-time ambassador for the animal welfare charity. Beth was adopted by Camilla in 2011 as a three-month-old, unwanted puppy, while Bluebell was taken in a year later after she was found wandering alone in a London park with a painful skin condition.

After the sad news, Battersea posted a message of support for Camilla, thanking her and the King for giving Beth a “such wonderful life”.

"We’re sad to hear that Beth, HM The Queen’s rescue dog, has passed away," the charity said. "Her Majesty, our Patron, rehomed Beth from Battersea in 2011 and we have many fond memories of Beth visiting our centres over the years. Our thoughts are with Their Majesties at this time."

"We’d like to thank their Majesties for giving Beth such a wonderful life and for supporting rescue," the charity added.

In 2020, when Charles and Camilla celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, the dogs featured in the portrait marking the occasion. The couple, who had just been reunited after Camilla isolated with Covid, were seated side by side in the front porch of their Scottish country retreat Birkhall, with Bluebell on Camilla’s lap and an alert-looking Beth in Charles’s arms.

The news came as the Queen returned to shortened engagements after falling ill with a nasty chest infection earlier this month, following her tour to Australia and Samoa.

Many royals have been known for their love of dogs over decades, including the late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis.

And, as the Prince of Wales, Charles also owned Jack Russells, including his beloved Tigga, who lived until the age of 18 and grew up with princes William and Harry. A willow and bronze wire sculpture of Tigga stands in tribute to the cherished pet in the gardens of Charles’s Gloucestershire home Highgrove.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales were given a cocker spaniel called Lupo as a wedding present from Kate’s brother, James Middleton.