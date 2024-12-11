Radio 2 host Zoe Ball has shared a pre-Christmas mishap that sent her daughter, Nell, to the hospital after an accidental injury.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on her breakfast show, Zoe recalled how Nell, 14, was rushed to A&E for an X-ray after her father, DJ Fatboy Slim (real name Norman Cook), unintentionally dropped a Christmas tree on her foot at his Brighton home.

"Sending love to my Nell today," Zoe told listeners before explaining the incident. "It was supposed to be her last day of school today. But sadly, her dad unintentionally dropped a Christmas tree on her foot, and she had to go to A&E yesterday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She reassured fans that Nell’s injury wasn’t too serious: "She had an X-ray, but it’s okay, it’s just swollen. She’s going to be alright, but she was supposed to go ice skating with her friends from school today, but she won’t be able to get her foot in a boot. The things you don’t think are going to happen!"

Radio 2 host Zoe Ball has shared a pre-Christmas mishap that sent her daughter, Nell, to the hospital after an accidental injury. | Getty Images

Zoe shares her two children, Nell, 14, and Woody, 23, with her ex-husband. The couple, who married in 1999 after meeting in Ibiza in 1997, divorced in 2016 but have remained close friends. Recently, Zoe sold her Sussex mansion to move closer to Cook in Brighton.

This family incident comes as Zoe prepares to step away from the Radio 2 Breakfast Show after six years. Announcing her departure last month, she said: "After six incredible years on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, it’s time for me to step away from the very early mornings and focus on family. It’s been a privilege. I think the world of you listeners and I’m grateful to my bosses here for their support, especially this year."

Her final breakfast show will air on December 20, with Zoe hinting at her plans to stay involved with Radio 2: "I’m not disappearing entirely – I’ll still be a part of the Radio 2 family, with more news in the New Year. I’m excited to embrace my next chapter, including being a mum in the mornings, and I can’t wait to tune in on the school run!"

Reports also suggest Zoe may return to television in 2024, with both ITV and Netflix expressing interest in her.