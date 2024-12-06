A social media star who hasn’t been able to eat solid food for four years due to having a ‘paralysed stomach’ has announced she has split from her husband a year after they married.

28-year-old Steph Kelly, who found fame on TikTok after a horror car accident in 2018 left her stomach and intestines 'paralysed', wed her longtime partner Adam in June last year. But, they have now called it quits.

Kelly was born with life-threatening heart conditions and a potassium wasting disorder which meant she spent her teenage years in a wheelchair, but the car accident she and Adam were involved in in 2018 made her chronically ill. She has not eaten solid foods in four years.

Kelly had been with Adam for eight years overall. But, earlier this week she took to her Instagram page to announce that their relationship was over. Sharing a statement, she wrote: “I felt it was time to let you all know that after 8 years together, my husband and I have decided to go our separate ways. We got together at a young age, and as life unfolded, found ourselves growing in different directions.”

She went on: “I'm so grateful for the memories and moments the two of us have shared, and we will always hold a special place in each other's stories. I wish him nothing but the best and ask that no negativity is sent his way.” She kept the reason for their separation private.

She then reassured her 145,000 followers that she is “surrounded by so much love and support”, and said her network of loved onesw has been a “huge comfort during this time”. The star went on to detail her plans to take a short break from social media to take some time to recover. “I'm also going to take a short break from social media for about a week to recharge and reflect. Thank you all for your kind words and understanding.” She added: “I'm sorry if I don't get back to all your messages right away, but I truly appreciate your support.”

The comments on the post have been turned off, and the statement with captioned simply with a heart.

Kelly first found fame on social media in 2020 for videos which documented her daily struggles to live a happy life with her “invisible illness”. One of her videos showed her choosing a wedding dress that wouldn't show the “central line noodle” that delivers nutrients to her heart.

Prior to 2020, she was connected to feeding tubes for 16 hours a day. She now relies on a medical technique called Total Parenteral Nutrition to survive. It is an alternative way of providing a patient with nutrition when the gut does not work or is inaccessible which involves nutrients being introduced directly into their veins, according to the NHS.

Kelly and Adam were involved in a car crash in 2018. Kelly sustained permanently life-altering injuries in the car crash and Adam had minor injuries because the other vehicle hit her side of the vehicle. At the time, she explained that the couple had only been together for 18 months prior to the accident.

“I think honestly the accident made us stronger as a couple,” Kelly said in a video shared in February 2023, three months prior to her wedding day. “He is the love of my life and backstory. Before the accident I was quite unwell and always in and out of hospitals, so I knew from the start he would've stuck around even if the outcome was worse. So he is a very good man and I am so grateful to have him.”

The Sydney-based nurse and model now appears to have removed all traces of her ex-husband from Instagram page, although she left her profile photo as a selfie taken on her wedding day while she is wearing her vale.

Adam got down on one knee in 2022 before the couple said 'I do' surrounded by family and friends the following year. Fans of the influencer have speculated for the lasy few weeks that her marriage had broken down. This came after she announced in October that she and Adam were moving into a new home, but then she appeared to be living with a friend nstead.

In addition, many of Kelly’s previous videos showed her home life with her husband and their dog, Oatley, but in recent weeks her content has only shown herself. She has posted videos of her modelling in Australian Fashion Week, checking herself out of hospital to attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and attending high end parties such as the recent TikTok Awards.