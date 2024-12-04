A cause of death has been given for a 26-year-old influencer who died after he fell from Spain’s highest bridge at the opening of his inquest.

Lewis Stevenson, aged 26, died on Sunday October 13 after he fell from the 192m-tall Castilla-La Mancha bridge outside Talavera de la Reina in Spain.

Assistant coroner Sabyta Kaushal opened the inquest into his death at Derby Coroner’s Court on Tuesday (December) and said the star had died of head injuries before adjourning the hearing for further inquiries, as reported by ITV.

Kaushal spoke directly to Stevenson’s mother, Keilia, who attended the hearing and said: “I am opening the inquest into the death of Lewis Stevenson. He died on 13 October at the Castilla-La Mancha bridge in Spain. The inquest will now be adjourned for further investigations to be concluded. When it is concluded then the matter will be listed for a final hearing.”

She said that the cause of Stevenson’s death has been recorded as “blunt force head injuries” after an “uncontrolled descent from height”.

The graphics and print designer climbed the bridge to “create content for social networks”, according to Macarena Munoz, the city’s councillor for citizen security. She described the fall as an “unfortunate and sad outcome”, but added that climbing the bridge “is totally prohibited and which we have reiterated on many occasions cannot be done under any circumstances”.

Influencer Lewis Stevenson, who died aged 26 while climbing Spain's highest bridge. Photo by Facebook/Lewis Stevenson. | Facebook/Lewis Stevenson

The councillor said in the statement that Stevenson had been accompanied by a 24-year-old English man at the time of the fall. This man, who was reported to be a friend of Stevenson’s at the time, has not been named.

At the time of Stevenson’s untimely death his loved ones spoke of their sorrow. His grandfather Clifford Stevenson told MailOnline that the family attempted to talk his grandson out of his plan to climb the Spanish bridge. "We all tried to talk him out of it, “ he said. “We were always trying to talk him out of doing things but that was the way he was.

"He loved doing it, always went out there believing he'd be alright. He did what he did for his own pleasure. He did not get any money for it, he was an adventurer."

Stevenson's mum Keilia also paid tribute to her son in a statement she gave to Derbyshire Live, calling Stevenson “[her] world.” "Lewis was my boy, my world and my biggest achievement. He was happy and ambitious in life. He was a thrill seeker who loved to travel and have new experiences."

Keilia also said that she “didn’t particularly agree with” her son's passion for “rooftopping”, where a person climbs unsecured to the top of buildings, cranes or any other tall structures, but accepted it something he loved.

She added: "He knew his limits and never did anything beyond them. He was a keen photographer and he did this all for passion not as an influencer. There will forever be a hole in our hearts and life will not be the same again. We are absolutely devastated by this tragic accident and ask people to please be respectful whilst we grieve."

Stevenson’s girlfriend, Savannah Parker, also previously paid tribute to him on her on her Facebook page. She wrote that living without him is a “nightmare” and urged her friends to hug their loved ones “extra tight”.

The cable-stayed bridge is the tallest in Spain since it opened in 2011, and crosses the Tagus River.