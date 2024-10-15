Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 26-year-old British influencer tragically fell to his death on Sunday morning while attempting to film a social media stunt from Spain’s highest bridge.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred at the 630ft (192m) Castilla-La Mancha bridge, which spans the Tagus River near Talavera de la Reina, approximately 90 minutes southwest of Madrid.

The influencer, whose identity has yet to be confirmed, was reportedly with a 24-year-old companion when he attempted to climb the bridge around 7.15am. While ascending the structure, he lost his footing and plunged to his death. Emergency services, including National Police, local firefighters, and paramedics, rushed to the scene, but he died despite medical efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the regional emergency coordination centre confirmed the tragic incident, saying: "We received the first call at 7.14am today (October 13), saying a young man had fallen while he was climbing the Castilla-La Mancha Bridge. The victim, who was aged 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old British influencer tragically fell to his death on Sunday morning while attempting to film a social media stunt from Castilla-La Mancha bridge in Spain | Getty Images

“National Police, local police, firefighters from Talavera de la Reina, and an emergency ambulance were sent to the scene but there was nothing any of the emergency responders could do to save him."

Footage from the scene showed police cordoning off the area near the bridge. The Talavera de la Reina Town Council issued a statement confirming the death, with Councillor for Citizen Security, Macarena Muñoz, reiterating that climbing the bridge is strictly forbidden.

The statement read: "The Councillor for Citizen Security, Macarena Muñoz, has confirmed the death of a young man after he fell from the Castilla-La Mancha bridge. He was a 26-year-old Englishman who fell while climbing the aforementioned bridge, something which the councillor has made clear is totally prohibited and that we have reiterated on numerous occasions cannot be done under any circumstances."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “We have been able to find out, they had come to Talavera to climb the bridge and create content for social networks, which has resulted in this unfortunate and sad outcome.”

The bridge, a cable-stayed structure featuring 152 wire ropes, was opened in 2011 and cost nearly €74 million (£62 million) to build. It has been the subject of controversy in the past, often referred to as the "bridge to nowhere" due to its limited use and the high cost of its construction. Despite the ban, it has attracted daredevils looking to create social media content, with previous incidents involving bloggers and young thrill-seekers climbing the structure without protection.

The town council’s statement added: "The young man was accompanied by another 24-year-old Englishman. According to what we have been able to establish, they had come to Talavera to climb the bridge and create content for social media, which has resulted in this unfortunate and sad outcome."

The body of the victim has since been removed from the scene, with the council confirming that the judge and forensic doctor have authorised its transfer to a local funeral parlour. A post-mortem is yet to take place.

Ms Muñoz added: "We have made it clear on several occasions that it’s not something that can be done in any circumstances."