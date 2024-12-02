A 28-year-old fitness star has died of a heart attack during a training session with his friends.

Bodybuilder Jose Mateus Correia Silva was working out with his pals at a gym last month when he became unwell and tragedy struck.

He was rushed to a nearby fire station by one of the friends he was with, who was a firefighter, but although efforts were made to revive him for an hour these proved unsuccessful.

Silva’s heartbroken brother Tiago paid tribute to him on social media post, writing alongside a photo of him: “You were incredible. Thank you for so much. I love you.” He added that his late sibling was “in good shape” and didn't have any health problems he was aware of in an interview. In an interview with local media, he said: “Heaven has gained an angel. Jose was a much-loved man.”

Silva was a successful bodybuilder and also a qualified lawyer. He had competed in the Men's Physique Class up to 179cm in the 2018 South American Championships, , finishing ninth. The year prior he came 11th in Men's Bodybuilding Class up to 100kg in the Arnold Classic South America. He wasn’t competing when he died, but he still completed regular training sessions and prepared other bodybuilders for competitions. He was also the owner of an online supplements store.

Silva, who died in the district of Aguas Claras near the Brazilian capital Brasilia, died lastr Friday (November 22). His funeral was held yesterday (Sunday December 1), and attended by hundreds of mourners, including his widow who he got engaged to in July 2020.

Tiago described the funeral as a “beautiful farewell, full of family and friends” online, adding: 'There were so many people they couldn't fit inside the chapel. He went on: “We had an evangelical ceremony and a Catholic one. It wasn't a sad ceremony although there was a lot of emotion.”

It is not known what caused Silva to have the fatal heart attack.

Many messages of sympathy have been left on Tiago’s various social media post. One said: “My deepest condolences to you and your family. I hope God gives you the comfort you need to overcome the pain you feel at this time.” Another said: “What sad news! My heart goes out to you. God comfort you and all your family.”