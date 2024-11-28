A popular YouTuber has been found dead by the side of the road, wrapped in a bedsheet and with his eyes taped shut.

El Jasper, whose real name was Miguel Vivanco, was first reported missing two days before he was found dead by his relatives in the city of Culiacan, northwestern Mexico, on Saturday (November 23).

His eyes were covered with green tape, he was handcuffed, and there were signs that he had been tortured. Local news outlet Infobae reported that there were 70 bullet wounds on his body. The late star’s relatives allege that a group of hitmen had gone in to Vivanco’s home, in the Quilá area of Sinaloa, Mexico, and taken him by force.

Vivanco, who is originally from Culiacán, Mexico, became famous for the content he uploaded to Youtube and TikTok. He shared videos of his close friendship with another influencer known as Markitos Toys. The pair have previously been linked to a local crime group known as Los Chapitos.

In September, the Mexican Office of Control of Foreign Assets (OFAC) added Vivanco to its list of sanctioned people in a crackdown on illicit drugs. It is not yet known who killed him, and further details about his death have not been confirmed by authorities. A police investigation has been launched.

Cristo Rich, another friend of Vivanco who is also an influencer shared a tribute to his late friend on his Instagram. He wrote: "Brother I will love you all my life with all my heart. You took a part of me with you. I know we will see each other again brother. I hope we will always be together like we always were just us.

"You are the best brother I could have had of that there is no doubt, always helping me. You were a very special person to me. No one can ever replace you. I will love you all my life brother and I will miss you like you have no idea, only you and I know brother."