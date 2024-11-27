A 31-year-old social media star and father has been found dead inside his cars in the woods almost two weeks after he was last seen.

Family and friends of 31-year-old Jiare Schneider found his body and the car he was last seen driving in a wooded area off on Tuesday afternoon (November 26), as reported by FOX 5 Atlanta.

His body was found in a wooded area off of Brown Road in Jonesboro, a city in the U.S. State of Arkansas just after 1pm, Clayton County police confirmed to the publication.

"Our officers received a call from friends and family of Jiare Schneider, who’s been missing from Forest Park," said Clayton County Police Department spokesperson Lt. Ricky Porter.

Family friend Germequa Bell told FOX 5: "This morning, a group of us gathered, and we came out here, and we went to the woods . . . and there he was. We knew when he disappeared that something was up."

Schneider’s body was found inside a car matching the description of the silver Toyota 4Runner family members said he had borrowed from a friend for a night out on Friday (November 15). He never returned.

TikTok star Jiare Schneider, aged 31, has been found dead in a car in the woods, almost two weeks after he went missing. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

"We did find the vehicle deep in the woodlice, which indicates there was a fast speed approaching the intersection," Porter stated in an interview with FOX 5.

The wooded area is about 25 minutes away from the club on Jonesboro Road where it is believed Schneider visited. It is also a few hundred yards from what loved ones called a "content house", where they believe he had visited during the night.

A content house is a space where content creators and influencers from social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitch and more get together to collaborate on new ideas.

Bell added: "We were searching more toward around that content house he was last seen at. We never got to come this way because it was blocked off by construction.”

Schneider’s loved ones used his mobile phone location data to try to find him, and this led them back to Brown Road.

The social media star leaves behind a young son who was diagnosed with a chromosomal disorder known as DiGeorge Syndrome. The NHS states that DiGeorge syndrome is a condition present from birth that can cause a range of lifelong problems, including heart defects and learning difficulties.

Schneider is being remembered by his loved ones as a great father, brother and friend. "His son, that’s all we can think about … his son," Bell said.

The family fears Schneider could have been a victim of foul play. FOX 5 reached out to Clayton County police to ask if investigators believe that’s a possibility. They said the case has been turned over to detectives with the criminal investigations division, and they are "investigating the death altogether."