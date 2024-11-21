Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A social media influencer has died after she fell out of a moving car while trying to take selfies on her phone - and was hit by another car.

Amanda dos Santos Barbosa, aged 24, was filming herself inside the car moments before the accident. But, then she fell out of the vehicle and tragedy struck.

Barbosa was travelling with her three friends at the time of the incident, and they were on their way home from a night out in the city of João Pessoa, northern Brazil. She was taking videos to post on her social media when she was killed.

Footage from inside the car, which is circulating on social media, shows the social media star with her head out of the sunroof waving her phone in the air. The clips then switches to CCTV footage taken in the area at the time which shows her sitting on top of the moving vehicle before she dramatically slips off the side as the car brakes hard.

The influencer can be seen falling in to the busy road and then the clip stops. Barbosa by another car as it turned into the road as she laid on the ground. She was pronounced dead due to the traumatic injuries she suffered shortly after.

The accident happened in the Bancários neighbourhood in the city of João Pessoa, near Recife, in the early hours of Monday (November 18). The CCTV footage shows the women were travelling shortly after midnight.

Influencer Amanda dos Santos Barbosa, aged 24, died after falling out of moving car while trying to take selfies. Photo by X. | X

The victim's friends who were inside the car with her were taken to a local police station by the officers who attended the scene to give their statements on what happened.

The Civil Police are continuing to investigate Amanda's death to try and establish the exact circumstances leading up to the tragedy.

Investigator Getúlio Machado is leading the case and has already requested CCTV from the venue where Barbosa and her friends had been before the accident happened. Her friends have also been asked to testify again to align their stories.

Tributes have been posted to Barbosa online in the wake of her death. One mourner said “she died for nothing”.