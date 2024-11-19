Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A social media star who allegedly killed an elderly woman in a car crash is now in a coma after being in a scooter crash.

33-year-old Garrett Bruno is now critically-injured in hospital after he fell while riding his scooter with no helmet on Friday October 25 and cracked his skull.

Bruno suffered the accident 15 days after allegedly causing the crash that killed Esther Abouab, aged 83.

The West Hollywood-based travel influencer was rushed to hospital unconscious after his scooter crash. He reportedly remains seriously ill in hospital today (Tuesday November 19) and his parents are constantly by his bedside, a West Hollywood source told MailOnline.

Armed police went to arrest Bruno in for Abouab’s murder on late Friday night (November 15), but when they attended they found he was not present and learned of his accident. His ex-boyfriend told Los Angeles Sheriff's Department of his former partner’s scooter accident.

Prosecutors still plan to file a second-degree murder charge against Bruno, according to MailOnline.

Social media influencer Garrett Bruno is facing a murder charge after allegedly causing a crash which killed Esther Abouab - but he's now in a coma after being in an unrelated scooter crash. Photo by Instagram/@garrett.travels. | Instagram/@garrett.travels

The accident in which Abouab died happened on Thursday October 10. Bruno allegedly ran his Ford Escape SUV into the side of a Ford Expedition in which Abouab was traveling with her husband Joe.

Abouab was rushed to hospital but she later died. Joe Abouab suffered terrible injuries but was treated in hospital and has since been released. Bruno was also discharged from hospital a few days later.

Greg Morris, the couple’s son, told NBC Los Angeles: “My mum was so full of life. She loved to sing and dance and she was an artist and every expression of her came out in every day. We’re all going to walk through life with a big hole in our heart and my poor father . . . there’s no words on the pain and anguish that my father is going to have to live with for the rest of his life. It’s just devastating.”

He added: “My family is in complete anguish over the senseless and violent murder of my precious mother. She was the glue of our family and really the centre of all our universe.”

A few days after his release, Bruno had the first of two scooter accidents when he fell off and broke his jaw. Three metal screws were inserted into his jaw to help him recover.

On Tuesday October 22, Bruno took to Instagram to address Abouab's death. He wrote: “I am very sorry for the loss of this life, but the cause of the accident is still under investigation.”

Bruno's lawyer Ambrosio Rodriguez told MailOnline last month that a toxicology test performed after the crash had come back negative. He has not commented on the latest developments.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has yet to share any official findings.

A second-degree murder charge carries a sentence of 15 years to life. Prosecutors are also said to be preparing to file additional charges including reckless driving and causing bodily injury.