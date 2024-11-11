The widower of a social media star has shared a sweet note his late wife left to him before her tragic passing aged 25.

On Friday, (November 7), Cameron Grigg shared a photo to his Instagram Stories, posting a photo of a note seemingly written to him by hs wife Taylor Rousseau Grigg before her untimely death.

The message was three words: "I love you," and was signed simply, "Tay." It appeared to have been written on a leather book.

TikTok star Taylor died suddenly on Friday October 4, with her husband Cameron sharing the devastating news on Instagram that Sunday (October 6). On Friday (October 11), her family then announced her cause of death and said that the young star died as a result of complications of Addison’s disease and asthma.

After Taylor’s passing, Cameron also added to his Instagram bio that he is a “proud husband”. He also added the hashtag ‘#ILiveLikeTay’.

When he announced his wife’s death, Cameron took to Instagram to share a lengthy message alongside a photo of his late wife. He wrote: “No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age.

“This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her.

“She is the most brave and strong woman I know, and her confidence in the Lord outweighed every other circumstance she’s faced, even in her darkest hours. I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there.”

He added: “She’s no longer in pain, but her body has been made whole in Jesus name. We can praise God that she will endure no more suffering and she is truly set free from these earthly chains! SHES BEEN MADE WHOLE AND PERFECT!”

He also said that his wife had been “in and out of hospital” since they got married in August last year, but said her death was “sudden and unexpected”. Prior to her death, Taylor had also spoken out about her declining health several times to her 1.4 million followers.

Cameron also created a GoFundMe page called called ‘Celebrate Taylor’s Life with Love and Support’ to help cover the expenses for a benefit to honour the star’s life and legacy. At the time of writing (on the afternoon of Monday November 11, more than $56,000 (around £43,000) has been raised towards than $100,000 (around £77,000) goal.