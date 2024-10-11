Taylor Rousseau Grigg: Family reveal TikTok star's cause of death
Taylor Rousseau Grigg passed away last Friday. The popular 25-year-old online star, who had 1.4m followers on the video platform, and mentioned her declining health several times but her death was still “so sudden and unexpected” according to her husband Cameron Grigg.
Now her family have revealed the cause of her death - telling today.com in America that it was from a result of complications of Addison’s disease and asthma.
The NHS says that Addison’s Disease is a ‘rare disorder of the adrenal glands’, two small glands on top of the kidneys. They produce the hormones cortisol and aldosterone, and when damaged by the disease do not produce enough of those hormones.
About 9,000 people in the UK have the autoimmune condition disease, with over 300 new cases diagnosed each year, and it’s most common in women aged between 30 and 50.
The symptoms can include a lack of energy or motivation, fatigue, muscle weakness, low mood, loss of appetite and unintentional weight loss and increased thirst, and they may escalate into dizziness, fainting, cramps and exhaustion. It’s usually treated with medicine to replace the missing hormones, but it can lead to associated health conditions.
The NHS says: “People with Addison's disease must be constantly aware of the risk of a sudden worsening of symptoms, called an adrenal crisis. This can happen when the levels of cortisol in your body fall significantly. An adrenal crisis is a medical emergency. If left untreated, it can be fatal. If you or someone you know has Addison's disease and is experiencing severe symptoms, they will need a hydrocortisone injection immediately, either injected by themselves or by a person who is with them. Then call 999 for an ambulance, saying it's an "adrenal crisis" or "Addisonian crisis".”
Announcing Taylor’s death on Instagram Cameron said: “This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her. She is the most brave and strong woman I know, and her confidence in the Lord outweighed every other circumstance she’s faced, even in her darkest hours. I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there.”
Before her death Taylor talked about her health, saying in August that she'd been "fighting for my life every day" and was in great pain, although she never revealed what doctors had diagnosed her with.
Cameron has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs and other expenses. It has raised more than half of its $100,000 (£76,000) target.
