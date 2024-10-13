Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The funeral of TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg, who tragically died at the age of 25, has been held.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor died suddenly earlier this month, with her husband Cameron sharing the devastating news on Instagram last Sunday (October 6). On Friday (October 11), her family then announced her cause of death and said that the young star died as a result of complications of Addison’s disease and asthma. Now, Cameron has shared a photo pf his late wife’s funeral service, which took place on Friday (October 11). “It was beautiful, princess,” he wrote alongside a photo of a white casket with a matching floral arrangement on top.

The photo also showed a white cowboy hat and a bedazzled belt buckle were among between the roses. He set his post to 3 Doors Down song Here Without You and added a white heart emoji.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Taylor’s passing, Cameron also added to his Instagram bio that he is a “proud husband”.

When he announced his wife’s death, Cameron took to Instagram to share a lengthy message. He wrote: “No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age.

TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg with her husband Cameron. He has shared an image of his wife's funeral after she died at age 25 in October 2024. Photo by Instagram/itstaylorrousseau. | Instagram/itstaylorrousseau

“This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her.

“She is the most brave and strong woman I know, and her confidence in the Lord outweighed every other circumstance she’s faced, even in her darkest hours. I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “She’s no longer in pain, but her body has been made whole in Jesus name. We can praise God that she will endure no more suffering and she is truly set free from these earthly chains! SHES BEEN MADE WHOLE AND PERFECT!”

He also said that his wife had been “in and out of hospital” since they got married in August last year, but said her death was “sudden and unexpected”. Prior to her death, Taylor had also spoken out about her declining health several times to her 1.4 million followers.