A TikToker is ‘fighting for his life’ after being robbed and shot.

Ojesanmi Afeez, known online as Oloba Salo or just Salo, has reportedly been robbed and shot in the Lekki area of Lagos State, in Nigeria.

His hospitalisation was announced by friend and fellower TikToker, Tunde Perry, who often joins him in his live stream videos. The influencer is fighting for his life in a local hospital after he was shot in the leg by assailants who stole his gold chain from him while he was at a petrol station, according to Perry.

Perry said online: “They have shot Salo in the leg. They have also stolen his gold chain at one filling station in Lekki. Some boys just rushed him to the hospital and I have gone there now.”

A video which is circulating online allegedly shows Salo’s white Mercedes Benz car stained with blood and the case of bullet on the driver seat of the vehicle. According to one local news report, the gunman arrived on a motorbike, shot him and then sped away.

An eyewitness who travelled to the hospital with the social media star, who wished to remain anonymous, said that Salo’s condition is critical. They added: “When I got to the hospital, I was not allowed to enter, the nurse just said we should keep praying for him because his condition is critical.

TikToker Ojesanmi Afeez, known online as Salo, has reportedly been robbed and shot in the Lekki area of Lagos State, in Nigeria. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

They went on to say that they do not know who could be responsible. “We don’t know who he offended. Just like he might not know too. You cannot be wiser and tricky than the person watching you. I just advise him to be careful if he eventually survives this.”

Prior to the shooting, local media reports that Salo had begged his manager, known as Sula, to provide him with security personnel.

Lagos State Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the attack happened on Thursday (October 10), to local media. “Salo was truly shot yesterday at Admiralty Way, Lekki. We have begun investigation into the incident and I will give you further updates,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing, and it’s understood at the time of writing (on Saturday October 12) that no arrests have been made. The details of Salo’s present condition are not known.