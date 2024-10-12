Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The influencer ex-wife of a former premiership Australian Rules footballer has been arrested over her alleged involvement in a spa which has supposedly doubled up as an illegal brothel.

Nitha Sarnanitha Olarenshaw, known as just Sarnanitha, who was once married to former Essendon star Rick Olarenshaw, was arrested in a police raid on the Flame Spa massage parlour in Seminyak, Bali, last month.

Two receptionists, a manager and the spa’s director were also arrested. Senior commissioner of police Jansen Avitus Panjaitan confirmed that three women had been arrested during the raid.

“The three people are Flame Spa employees, one manager and two receptionists,” he said in a statement. The case is still under investigation but prostitution and sex work are illegal in Bali and are considered a crime against 'decency and morality' on the island.

Mr Panjaitan told reporters the next step in the investigation was to “immediately obtain legal certainty” as to whether illegal activities were going on in the spa.

Services at Flames Spa range from $189 to $283 per session and its motto was: “Our service is more than just a sensual massage, it is an erotic experience. Our aim is to ignite your flame”, according to Daily Mail Australia.

Nitha Sarnanitha Olarenshaw, the former wife of footballer Rick Olarenshaw, has been arrested in Bali over her alleged involvement in a spa accused of doubling up as an illegal brothel. Photo by Facebook/Sri Sarnanitha. | Facebook/Sri Sarnanitha

Sarnanitha, who is a mum and has 23,000 followers online, denied the allegations against her. In a statment released through her lawyer, she said she was worried that the young daughter she shares with her estranged husband will be taken away from her. The couple split up earlier this year.

Flame Spa is under the directorship of Ni Ketut Sri Astari which is Sarnanitha's name. On her Instagram, she describes herself as a ‘womanpreneur’. She has also written: “Live to grow. Survivor to Live the life” in her bio. Rick played 77 games for Essendon, starting in 1993, before spending two seasons at Collingwood where he only played five games. He then made one appearance for North Melbourne before announcing his retirement. Since then he moved to Bali where he runs three F45 gyms.