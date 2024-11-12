A bodybuilder, fitness influencer and single father-of-one has died of a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Turkey, just days after celebrating his 30th birthday.

Jaxon Tippet, who had gained a following of more than 200,000, died on Sunday (November 10), his family has confirmed.

The podcaster and single father-of-one, from the Gold Coast, Australia, died seeminlgly unexpectedly just days after marking his milestone 30th birthday.

His family also wrote on Instagram: "It's with a heavy heart that our beloved Jaxon has passed away on Nov 10th 2024. He was such a beautiful soul and had such a positive impact on the world. Jaxon passed away while on his trip in Turkey and we want to ask for your help and support in getting him home.”

In a further statement shared on Jaxon's Instagram Stories, his family thanks his fans for their messages of love and condolence: "Hi everyone. We really appreciate your love and support during this time. It's clear that Jaxon had such a beautiful impact on people.”

A GoFundMe page for him has been set up by a family member called Demi to help bring Tippet's body home. On the page they wrote: “It comes with such heartbreak and heavy hearts that our beloved Jaxon has tragically passed away while on a holiday to Turkey.

“There really are no words to describe this sort of pain, and we know a lot of people will be feeling this heartbreak with us as he was loved by so many.

“Jaxon would help anybody and everybody around him and now I hope we can get around share and mark to help assist in any way we can, starting with raising the funds to bring our son, brother, uncle and friend home and assist with funeral expenses.”

At the time of writing, more than $30,000 (around £23,000) has already been raised towards a $50,000 (around £39,000) total.

Tippet described himself as a model, podcaster and coach on his Instagram page and had 224,000 followers. Tragically, one of his last posts, uploaded the day of his 30th birthday, read: “Growing old is better than the alternative: dying young. “ He also added: “All that truly matters in the end is that you loved” and “Life is too short – enjoy it.”

Many messages of condolence have been left on Tippet’s Instagram page, including those from friends. Cyan Rhiannon wrote: “This can’t be real. I literally spoke a few days ago excited to catch up when he’s back. I don’t believe this, I’m devastated.”

Another person wrote: “Jaxon you were one of the kindest people I’ve met. My heart goes out to your family and friends.” A third added: “Rest in peace homie, the world has lost another pure soul.”