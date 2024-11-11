An social media star says she has survived an assassination attempt after receiving death threats online.

Muñeca Diamante de Rubi told her Instagram followers about her ordeal, and explained that it began when she was on her way home in Miami, United States, on Wednesday night (November 6) and a pick-up truck intercepted her SUV.

The social media star, aged 53, said that the truck contained two men and one got out carrying an assault rifle while the second remained in the vehicle. “He pulled out a large caliber weapon to try to kill me,” she claimed. “I fled as fast as I could with the car, running all the red lights.”

It appeared that she was recording the video while lying in a hospital bed. She spoke out to her almost three million followers, and said that her panic caused her to crash her car. “The car was rendered useless, totally lost. I crashed into another car. The other person's car was also rendered useless,” she said.

The influencer, who is originally from Mexico, went on to say that the crash caused her cars airbags to go off, which hit her in the face, but she was still able to run out of the car. She then received first aid on the scene from police and paramedics, who had been called to the crash site.

She was taken to an local hospital with a cut on her lip and a chest injury, and taken for X-rays. She went on to say that she was able to provide police with the pick-up truck's license plate. “An investigation is underway to find out who is behind all this,' she said.

Influencer Muñeca Diamante de Rubi, who claimed she survied an assassination attempt when a man tried to shoot her in her car. Photo by Instagram/@muneca_diamante_derubi. | Instagram/@muneca_diamante_derubi

The star added: “We will investigate to the last detail who is the person who has the interest in wanting to take my life, because it was a very large weapon that they used to shoot at me.”

She also confirmed she had hired a security team to be around her after the alleged life-threatening incident. “I'm receiving a lot of death threats, telling me that they already know where I live, that they're going to hack my Instagram again,' she claimed.

“What happened was too much, they already pulled out this big weapon. So everything is going to be investigated and I'm not going to be alone anymore. I'm going to have a lot of security people with me. Do you think they're going to catch me alone? No.”

The local police department have not commented on the case.