A TikTok influencer has opened up about the “toughest” experience he’s ever had after an illness kept him awake for “several days straight” while filming a reality TV show.

Oliver Kastell, aged 21, has just taken part in a Swedish reality show called ‘Good Luck Guys’, where six influencer couples see if they can survive on a deserted beach in Malaysia without access to mobile phones or social media.

Just a day before filming began, however, Kastell fell ill with tonsillitis and needed medical treatment. He was still poorly throughout the filming process, but still chose to continue with being in on the show.

“Honestly, it was probably the toughest thing I’ve done,” he admitted in an interview with Swedish publication Aftonbladet. “I felt extremely bad. Throughout the filming period, I had tonsillitis, which kept me from sleeping. I think I was awake for several days straight. Typically, when you’re sick, you rest, but in this case, it was the opposite.”

Kastell, who is Swedish, rose to fame on TikTok by sharing videos about his life as a content creator. He launched his self-titled page back in 2021, but it wasn’t until December 2022 when he really made a name for himself on the platform as his video called ‘Instructions Unclear’ went viral. He now has more than 500,000 followers.

Elsewhere in the interview, the social media star was asked how much he earns through his TikTok channel - but he refused to give an exact figure. “I live comfortably, I would say, that is the media response,” he said. “As Benjamin says, I can eat out on a Tuesday if I want. I am very grateful.”

Speaking further about his successful online career, he said: “I am very happy and it is absolutely fantastic that I can work with what I do. If you had told me three years ago that I was working on this, I would have laughed at you. I'm just grateful, it's absolutely incredible.”