Social media star found dead in nature park five months after he was kidnapped
Cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi, aged 25, was kidnapped in late June, along with three other people.
Then, in August, Joanie Lepage, age 32, was charged with his first-degree murder. His body was subsequently found in a nature park in Montreal, Canada, on Wednesday October 30.
Mirshahi was kidnapped early in the morning of June 21 from a condo in Old Montreal, along with two women and a man, who have not been identified. Local authorities quickly launched a major police operation to find them to find them.
In their search, police found a burned-out SUV that is believed to have been used to transport the victims.
The three other kidnapping victims were then found 24 hours after they had been taken, near a bus stop in Montreal's west end, and were unharmed. Mirshahi, however, was not found.
With testimony from the other kidnapping victims, police were able to locate a home where Mirshahi’s alleged murder was believed to have taken place.
For nearly two weeks after Mirshahi’s body was found, police did not release any information about his identity. At the time, police said an autopsy would be performed to identify the victim. It is unclear why this is.
Lepage appeared before the court earlier today (Thursday November 14). She is also accused of forcibly confining the four victims, according to the arrest warrant issued against her.
The discovery of Mirshahi’s body came a week after another kidnapping with cryptocurrency links in Toronto, Canada. Dean Skurka, CEO of publicly listed crypto holding company WonderFi, was forced into a car by assailants who then demanded a ransom of nearly $720,660 (around £570,000). He was released after the ransom money was paid.