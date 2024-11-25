The funeral of a bodybuilder, fitness influencer and single father-of-one has died of a suspected heart attack while on holiday has been held.

Jaxon Tippet, who had gained a following of more than 200,000, died on Sunday November 10, his family confirmed.

The podcaster and single father-of-one, from the Gold Coast, Australia, died seeminlgly unexpectedly just days after marking his milestone 30th birthday.

Now, just over two weeks after his death, his funeral has been held. Dozens of his family members and friends gathered in Noosa, on the Sunshine Coast, dressed mostly in black for his funeral service on Friday (November 22), according to Daily Mail Australia.

A GoFundMe page for him has been set up by a family member called Demi to help bring Tippet's body home. On the page they wrote: “It comes with such heartbreak and heavy hearts that our beloved Jaxon has tragically passed away while on a holiday to Turkey.

“There really are no words to describe this sort of pain, and we know a lot of people will be feeling this heartbreak with us as he was loved by so many.

Fitness influencer and single dad-of-one Jason Tippet died of a heart attack whole on holiday in Turkey, just days after his 30th birthday. Photo by Instagram/@iamjaxontippet. | Instagram/@iamjaxontippet

“Jaxon would help anybody and everybody around him and now I hope we can get around share and mark to help assist in any way we can, starting with raising the funds to bring our son, brother, uncle and friend home and assist with funeral expenses.”

At the time of writing, almost $60,000 (around £48,000) has been raised. Tippet’s casket was covered in white flowers and had Australian Football League memorabilia and photos of him around it, says Daily Mail Australia.

His loved ones were seen hugging and comforting each other ahead of the funeral service, and once inside a number of them gave speeches during the service.

Tippet described himself as a model, podcaster and coach on his Instagram page and had 224,000 followers.

Many messages of condolence have been left on Tippet’s Instagram page, including those from friends. Cyan Rhiannon wrote: “This can’t be real. I literally spoke a few days ago excited to catch up when he’s back. I don’t believe this, I’m devastated.”

Another person wrote: “Jaxon you were one of the kindest people I’ve met. My heart goes out to your family and friends.” A third added: “Rest in peace homie, the world has lost another pure soul.”