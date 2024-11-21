Viral social media star Nara Smith's two health conditions that were behind choice to make food from scratch
The 23-year-old social media star is best known for making food from scratch for her and her model husband Lucky Blue Smith and their three children; four-year-old Rumble Honey, Slim Easy, aged two, and Whimsy Lou, aged six months.
Now, just days after giving birth to her third child, Smith, who is also a model, has spoken about her health struggles in an interview with Who What Wear. She revealed that a part of the reason why she started making her food from scratch was due to a flare-up of her eczema, and then a diagnosis of lupus, while she was pregnant.
"It forced me to really reevaluate how I eat and what I put into my body," she explained to the publication.
Lupus is a long-term condition that causes joint pain, skin rashes and tiredness, according to the NHS. There's no cure, but symptoms can improve if treatment starts early. The NHS does suggest sufferers of the condition should “eat a healthy, balanced diet, including vitamin D and calcium” to help manage symptoms.
Eczema, meanwhile, is a common skin condition that causes itchy skin, according to the NHS. It cannot be cured, but treatment can help manage the symptoms.
Smith explained that when she began making her own food from scratch, she also decided to try making her husband and children’s favourite snacks from scratch as well.
"A lot of times, believe it or not, Lucky's actually craving something, or he's like, 'I want you to cook this,' or my kids ask me for random things," she explained. "People think that's just my tagline, which it is, but that's actually the truth. They actually do want these things."
The foods she has made from scratch include churros, caramel apples, hot dogs and bread buns, a birthday cake, crisps, Coca-Cola, ketchup, Oreos, ice cream and Cookie Crisp cereal. The full list of things she has made, however, is exhaustive.
Smith admits that some of her recipes do take a long time to make, but she says people would be surprised at how quick and easy others are to complete. “I feel like people think it's super hard or takes super long, which some recipes for sure do. Sometimes, I'm in the kitchen for seven-plus hours," she said.
She went on: “Sometimes, some things are so much easier to do than one might think. Apparently, I could be making my own cheese in less time than it takes me to go to [the shop] and back. It's fun to show people that they can actually make mozzarella if they want to at home in like 30 minutes.”
She also explained that if the recipes do take hours to make then her children will be fed something else off camera while they wait for her homemade snack to be ready.
In the interview, Smith also spoke about the mix of positive and negative comments she receives online for her content. "I do love my community, and I love talking to people. That's one of the things that I enjoy about having social media - that connection. As soon as it gets too much, I just walk off,” she said.
