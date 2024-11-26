A social media influencer has told her two million followers that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The star, known as Mai’s Vault online, recently shared the news of her diagnosis after fans kept asking her if she was okay.

Prior to the announcement, which she uploaded on her Instagram and TikTok pages on Monday (November 25) Mai had posted a video telling fans she had shaved her head which had led many to be concerned. When she then invited her followers to ask her questions many simply asked if she was okay.

Taking to Instagram, Mai said admitted she was nervous about what she was about to say and then said: "I've been getting lot of questions asking what's going on with my hair, am I sick?”

“Some of the comments are very nice, I am loving them,” she went on, making a love heart gesture with her hands. Sadly, she added: “Some of them are very mean. You know who you are”, making a rude gesture at the camera.

Then she revealed her health update. “In all seriousness, I just want to address something and be very open with you guys, the truth is I am sick, I was diagnosed with breast cancer around my birthday in September. But not to be worried, everything is okay," she added.

TikTok and Instagram star, known as Mai's Vault, who has shared her breast cancer diagnosis with her followers. Photo by Instagram/@maisvault. | Instagram/@maisvault

Mai reassured her fans that she "has an amazing support system like my husband, my son." She is married to her childhood sweetheart Max and they have a 10-month-old son together. The pair regularly feature in her videos.

The influencer also confirmed that her hair loss with due to her chemotherapy treatment. She told her fans she loved them, and said she would continue to make the videos that make them laugh.

On her websire, Mai describes herself as a first-generation Egyptian American and millennial “who dreaded getting up routinely in the morning for her 9-5 job” so she decided to pursue a career as an influencer as “she showed an overwhelming interest in social media and always enjoyed making others laugh at her day-to-day struggles.”

She is known for her comedic content, particularly featuring her Egyptian mum. She is also an international speaker and travels globally to share her influential message with other women.

The star has been met with many messages of support from her followers. One said: “You will get over this Mai, we love you. Stay strong.” A second said: “May this serve as a reminder to BE KIND, considerate and more understanding - because you never ever know what someone might be facing, even behind their bright beautiful smiles.”

A third shared her own experience: “ Sending you love and strength Mai. i’ve battled through this but it feels like you have an amazing support system.”