A Youtube and Instagram comedian has reportedly been the victim of a death hoax.

Fans of comedian and rapper MK Slatt, whose whose real name is Marquel Holmes, were left worried on Monday (November 25) after a fellow TikToker claimed that the 24-year-old had died.

Soon after, a man who said he was Slatt's cousin refuted the rumour on X. Now, apparently Slatt himself has assured his fans he is alive and well.

So, what actually happened, and who is MK Slatt? Here’s what you need to know?

Who is MK Slatt?

MK Slatt is a 23-year-old comedian and rapper who has more than three million followers across his YouTube and Instagram platforms. The online star, who is also known as Slimeball MK, rose to fame in 2018 after performing character impressions and uploading the videos online.

Youtube and Instagram comedian and rapper MK Slatt, aged 23, has been reported as dead - but is it a hoax? Photo by Instagram/@mk.slatt. | Instagram/@mk.slatt

What was said about MK Slatt’s death?

Slatt is supposedly the subject of a death hoax which was started on TikTok. A user uploaded a video and said: "Instagram comedian MK Slatt passes away at the age of 23. Further investigation is still processing."

That same account also uploaded a video of what appeared to be a report from the coroner, which listing the cause of death as "drug overdose”. The caption read "proof” - but there is no proof that any of this is actually true. The videos have been shared on the social platform multiple times.

Is MK Slatt actually dead?

It would seem that the influencer is alive and well. Within hours of the TikTok video being uploaded, a man claiming to be Slatt's relative refuted the report on Facebook and X. A person called Wigsby K Way wrote: "Stop spreading false a** rumors, my Cuz good!"

Slatt then took to his own social media to confirm that he’s very much alive, addressing the situation with his signature humour, according to local media. “I guess I’m the ghost of comedy now,” he joked.