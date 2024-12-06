A 24-year-old TikTok star has been shot dead outside a gym, reportedly in a targeted attack.

Popular social media star Fedra Oded Gaxiola Orozco was killed in broad daylight while sitting in her black Mercedes Benz on Thursday (December 5). She was parked outside of Hardcore Fitness Gym in the López Lucio neighbourhood of Tijuana, Mexico, when she was fatally wounded, according to local reports.

It’s alleged that the gunman, who has not been identified, shot through her car window several times at approximately 8.35am local time. (4.35pm UK time). The killer then supposedly ran and fled the scene.

Witnesses quickly called the emergency services and an ambulance arrived to take Orozco to hospital. But, on their arrival they found the social media star had been shot multiple times and could not be saved.

TikToker Fedra Oded Gaxiola Orozco has been shot dead at the age of 24. Photo by TikTok/@fedraagaxiola. | TikTok/@fedraagaxiola

The eitnesses told police that the shooter drove off in a Chevrolet HHR vehicle after shooting the TikTok star through her car window. They also claimed that there was more than one person involved in the crime and a manhunt is now underway by police to find the killers. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. The motive behind her killing remains unclear.

Homicide unit prosecutor Miguel Ángel Gaxiola Rodríguez, has said, however, that the investigation points to a suspect who acted alone and targeted the star. The investigation is ongoing.

TikTok star Orozco had more than 225,000 followers on Instagram and also 140,000 followers TikTok. She often collaborated with sportswear and aesthetic clothing brands. In her biography, she described herself as a “fitness girl”.