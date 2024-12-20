Gavin and Stacey will be back after the Christmas special finale - but not in the way fans might expect.

James Corden and Ruth Jones, creators of the beloved BBC sitcom, have announced that the show’s characters will return. It comes ahead of the Christmas special on December 25, which will be the very final episode of the show.

The last time we saw Gavin and Stacey in 2019, the story ended on a cliffhanger, and fans are eager to see how that is resolved next week. But Corden and Jones say the story itself won’t necessarily end there.

The duo revealed plans for a new book, When Gavin Met Stacey and Everything in Between: A Story of Love and Friendship. The book is set to be released in autumn 2025 and will delve into their journey of creating a comedy that resonated deeply with audiences.

Sharing their excitement about the project, Ruth, 48, and James, 46, said: “We're so excited to be sharing the story behind the story of Gavin and Stacey. The show has played a huge part in our twenty-five-year friendship and we hope this book will give readers a fresh insight into how it all came about.”

Penguin, the book’s publisher, described it as a behind-the-scenes look at how the creators transformed their show into a cultural phenomenon. “Gavin and Stacey is a TV series like no other,” the description claimed. “As they recount the rejection, obstacles and challenges they faced on the way to giving birth to their beloved comedy creation, James and Ruth also explore the flourishing of their own real-life friendship.”

The publisher added that the book will offer insights into the creators’ unique bond and provide readers with untold stories from their creative journey.

Corden recently reflected on the unexpected success of Gavin and Stacey, admitting he “never ever thought” the show would become a long-running series. He called its popularity “a dream come true” and added that he was happy with the decision to end after three series. Creating a show deserving of a Christmas special was more than enough for him, he said.