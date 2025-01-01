2 . Jeff Bezos

Amazon chairman and founder Jeff Bezos is worth $233.5bn, about $60bn more than this time last year, when he was placed third. He founded Amazon in his garage in 1994 and, as everyone knows by no, it has grown from a book specialist to sell everything under the sun, with astonishing logistical power. Bezos also owns the Washington Post and space firm Blue Origin, and has promised to give away the bulk of his wealth in his lifetime. He has already pledged £2bn to a climate change campaign he set up. | Getty Images