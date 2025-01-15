Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s time for a brand new group of singles to marry a stranger on the new series of Married at First Sight Australia 2025.

Season 12 of the hugely popular dating show is due to launch shortly. In Australia, the show will air at the end of this month, and it will also soon be broadcast in the UK.

This year’s cast includes two reality TV stars who have already looked for love on two other dating shows, which has landed the show in the middle of controversy before it’s even begun. There’s also the show’s eldest ever bride, and more than one contestant who’s had a broken engagement. So, it’s certain that viewers can expect more jaw-dropping weddings, explosive rows and shocking revelations. There will be some heartfelt, tender moments at times too.

In addition, there’s also going to be a brand-new twist called Final Test Week - but we’ll have to wait and see exactly what that entails. What we do know, however, is that this year’s cast includes the oldest group in the show’s history. The youngest participant is 28 and the eldest in 57.

As an avid MAFS fan, I think this is a brilliant thing. So many dating shows are focused on contestants in their early 20s and that’s not a problem, per se, but that’s not the only age group looking for love. It’s refreshing to see a more mature group of people looking for love.

Keep reading to find out all the details about this year’s MAFS Aus 2025 bride and grooms and, importantly, the date that the new series will air in the UK.

Adrian Araouzou, 30

Adrian Araouzou, a groom on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

Adrian is a leisurewear designer and dessert influencer. He often appears on Instagram alongside his best friend food influencer Jasmin Weston, who goes by the name Jasmin Eats online.

Adrian rates himself a 'perfect ten' for both looks and personality. He said he’s ready to share his life with someone special, and he’s searching for an honest, open woman who is comfortable in her own skin.

Billy Belcher, 31

Billy Belcher, a groom on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

Billy is originally from England and moved to Perth 15 years ago. He wears his heart on his sleeve and loves to spoil his partner. He describes his perfect match as 'Miss Perfect' - someone positive, confident and happy to enjoy quiet nights in with wine and home-cooked meals.

Dave Thomas, 36

Dave Thomas, a groom on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

Dave is a self-proclaimed gentle giant with a goofy side. He was once engaged, but he's worked on himself since that relationship broke down and is now ready to dive into the MAFS experiment.

Dave is caring and thoughtful and is looking for a partner with a natural smile who can make him laugh and bring out his softer side.

Eliot Donovan, 35

Eliot Donovan, a groom on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

As an entrepreneur Eliot divides his time between businesses in Australia and Sri Lanka, but he's ready to settle down.

He has been previously known for his 'lone wolf' tendencies, but he dreams of having a nuclear family and a traditional relationship where he is the provider. He is hoping the MAFS experts will match him with a classy and grounded partner who can soften his edges.

Jake Luik, 30

Jake Luik, a groom on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

Jake is a quirky PE teacher with a love for karaoke, anime and party shirts. He describes himself as a 'golden retriever' and says he is loyal, excitable and full of energy.

After two serious relationships, including a called-off engagement, Jake has struggled with communication and is looking for a partner who can help him express his feelings. He hopes to find a good communicator who can share in his quirky passions.

Jeff Gobbels, 39

Jeff Gobbels, a groom on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

As he nears turning 40, Jeff is ready to find a woman to start a family with and build a life full of shared values.

Known as caring, fun and down-to-earth, he is looking for a partner who supports him and matches his warmth. A self-proclaimed 'softie', he's placing his faith in the experts to find his happy ending.

Jeff has also been on TV before and made his debut on long-running Aussie soap Neighbours in 2017 as police officer Kurt Bridges. He went on to appear in three episodes of the show.

Paul Antoine, 30

Paul Antoine, a groom on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

Originally from Nice on the Côte d'Azur, suave Frenchman Paul is a hopeless romantic with a charming smile and a big heart. Having tried his luck on dating apps and exhausting Perth's small dating pool, he's placing his faith in the MAFS experts.

Paul dreams of a relationship like his parents' 40-year marriage and is searching for someone with European flair, a great sense of humour and a sparkle in her eyes. He’s been single for three years after two bad breakups, but is now ready to let someone into his life.

Viewers may know him as he previously appeared on The Real Love Boat.

Ryan Donnelly, 36

Ryan Donnelly, a groom on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

Ryan is a self-proclaimed warrior who thrives on planning the perfect date. He's searching for a partner who shares his intelligence and passion for life.

He prides himself on making his partner feel safe, supported and cherished, and hopes the experts will match him with someone who values both physical and emotional connection.

Tim Andrews, 39

Tim Andrews, a groom on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

Tim is a kind-hearted primary school teacher who describes himself as a 'cuddly teddy bear.' After heartbreak and a year of self-reflection, Tim is ready to meet the love of his life and start the next chapter.

Known for his warm and caring personality, he hopes to find someone genuine and kind to share his life with. Tim believes true love is built on emotional connection and mutual respect.

Tony Mojanovski, 53

Tony Mojanovski, a groom on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

Twice married, Tony is ready to take another chance on love with someone genuine and supportive. He’s the oldest groom this season. He admires the lifelong love his parents shared and dreams of recreating that bond. He is looking for a fun and committed partner to match his vibrant personality.

Ashleigh Ackerman, 34

Ashleigh Ackerman, a bride on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

Ashleigh co-owns a dance school. She’s a devoted MAFS fan and is trusting the experts to find her the perfect match. She hopes to meet someone kind, warm, and honest to start a family with.

Awhina Rutene, 30

Awhina Rutene, a bride on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

Awhina is proud of her New Zealand heritage and is very close to her family. She is especially close with her twin sister Cleo.

She has a six-year-old son from a relationship with her high school sweetheart and hasn't had the chance to date since their break-up as a result. The single mum considers herself a perfect catch and is ready to find a kind-hearted partner who shares her zest for life.

Carina Mirabile, 31

Carina Mirabile, a bride on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

Carina, who comes from a large Italian family, is the only unmarried sibling. Her dream man is tall, handsome, European and educated – someone who can hold their own among her loud and loving family.

She’s an inspiring actress and fashion influencer, which has led her co-stars to question whether she's on the show for love or exposure - but she insists she's ready to find a genuine connection.

Jacqui Burfoot, 29

Jacqui Burfoot, a bride on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

Describing herself as having 'beauty and brains,' Jacqui has double degree in law and finance, first-class honours - and also the title of Miss New Zealand 2012.

After splitting from her partner of seven years, Jacqui moved to Australia and is searching for a man who's her intellectual and physical match – ideally, a tall, blonde, open-minded version of herself.

Jamie Marinos, 28

Jamie Marinos, a bride on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

Jamie comes from a big Greek family. She's looking for someone bold, covered in tattoos and passionate, but also kind and calming. At just 157 cm (5'2'), this pocket rocket packs a punch with her strong moral compass and big personality.

Katie Johnson, 37

Katie Johnson, a bride on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

Bright, bubbly and unafraid to speak her mind, Katie is a powerhouse CEO who balances a demanding career with a fun-loving personality.

Her restaurant chain donates half its healthy profits to charity, but Katie hasn't had the same success in her dating life. She’s hoping the experts can find her person for her.

Lauren Hall, 37

Lauren Hall, a bride on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

Lauren knows what she wants and won't settle for less. She describes herself as an 'old-school romantic' who longs for the days of chivalry and traditional courtship. But she isn't one to back down, and her dramatic mid-season return is bound to shake things up.

Morena Farina, 57

Morena Farina, a bride on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

At 57 years old, Morena is the oldest bride on the experiment to date. After her 29-year marriage ended, she reinvented herself as a DJ at age 53.

The single mum of two teens is looking for a 'king' who will treat her like a queen and match her vibrant energy.

Rhi Disljenkovic, 34

Rhi Disljenkovic, a bride on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

Rhi is a fitness influencer and IT account manager who is sick of being alone and tired of the modern dating scene. Single following from a seven-year relationship, Rhi admits she has never truly been in love and has realised what qualities to look for in a partner.

As a fitness blogger, she wakes before sunrise to hit the gym, describing herself as a 'routine person' who thrives on schedules. Loyal, considerate, and trustworthy, Rhi is looking for someone driven, warm and kind.

Sierah Swepstone, 31

Sierah Swepstone, a bride on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

Having first appeared on The Bachelor in 2021, Sierah is no stranger to reality TV or, specifically, looking for love on TV.

Whether she's calling out hypocrisy or defending her point of view, Sierah isn't afraid to speak her mind and has a fiery personality - but she also has a softer side.

Sierah has spoken openly about her struggles to find genuine love and connection since her last reality TV stint, but she’s giving the experiment a chance.

When will the new series of Married at First Sight Australia air in the UK?

We don’t have an official air date in the UK for MAFS Aus. But, we do know that it usually airs in the UK about a month after the series has launched in Aus. MAFS Australia 2024 began on Monday January 29, but in the UK it started almost a month later on on Monday February 26.

The 2025 launch date in Aus has been confirmed as Monday January 27, so hopefully the same pattern will be followed as last year which means we can expect the show to land on Monday February 24 in the UK. We’ll update this page with the confirmed date as soon as we have it.